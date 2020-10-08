Pavlisin, Frost help Parkway West sweep past Summit

FENTON — After three grueling sets and more than 75 minutes of intense nail-biting action, the last thing members of the Parkway West girls volleyball team want to do is run a few wind sprints.
But that's exactly what the players do.
"It's a tradition," senior hitter Anna Pavlisin said.
Added junior Elise Frost, "For us, it works off some of the adrenalin."
The Longhorns are enjoying those post-match cool down sessions even more these days.
West continued to click on all cylinders with an impressive 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 win over Summit on Thursday in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool match at Summit.
The Longhorns have won four in a row after a season-opening loss to Lafayette on Sept. 29. They are making the most of the shortened season with some stellar play up and down their lineup.
"I'm happy with how we're doing in terms of how long we've been playing," West coach Susan Anderson said.
And each match officially ends with a series of hard sprints followed by some stretching exercises.
"It's just what we do," explained Pavlisin, a four-year starter.
Anderson has the task of cramming a full season into roughly three weeks. The Longhorns spent the first five-plus weeks of a normal campaign working out on their own due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Given the green light to play, they have jammed their five matches into a nine-day period.
Parkway West (4-1) will essentially end the regular season in just two weeks. So each match gains added importance.
"I think everyone is just happy to be out there playing," Anderson said. "We still have some things we need to work harder on. But in practice they are working consistently and working hard."
The 6-foot Pavlisin led a strong front row attack with a match-high 15 kills on Thursday. Frost, another 6-footer, added seven. The two banded together to form a deadly one-two punch. Each time the Longhorns needed a point, one of the two were there to deliver.
"It was tiring, but the energy of the whole team kept us going," Pavlisin said. "This was supposed to be the game that we showed how good we were — and I think we did."
Senior Irene Yannakakis, a 6-foot-3 tower of power, added several key kills in the early going. Maddy Truka and Carly Kuehl also made some important plays at the net.
Setter Bella Allgeyer ran the offense smoothly and senior defensive specialist Annie Bunton paced a strong back-row effort.
Kuehl served four successive winners in the first set to get the visitors off and running. Ellie Moriarity's kill and block triggered a 6-3 run that close the opener.
Senior Anna Sanders paced a 9-0 blitz in the second set with seven consecutive service winners. Kills by Frost and Kuehl contribute to the streak.
Summit (2-5) battled back to tie it at 24-all behind the hitting of Colleen Crawford and Kylie Stehlin.
But West regain the momentum and closed the set on an unreturned service from Mia Catlett.
Pavlisin, who had 17 kills in a win over Lindbergh on Sept. 30, took control in the final set with eight kills. Catlett closed the proceedings with another winning serve.
The Longhorns have won three matches on the current winning streak by virtue of three-set sweeps.
"I think we've still got a lot of room to get better," Frost said.
Summit has lost three in a row against some rugged opponents, including traditional power Lafayette along with Northwest-Cedar Hill.
"I think we showed some glimpses of really good volleyball," Summit coach Aaron Hummert said. "There's a lot of upside here. But we have to learn how to keep up the intensity for three to five sets."
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
Parkway West def. Summit
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.