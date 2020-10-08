Pavlisin, Frost help Parkway West sweep past Summit

Given the green light to play, they have jammed their five matches into a nine-day period.

Parkway West (4-1) will essentially end the regular season in just two weeks. So each match gains added importance.

"I think everyone is just happy to be out there playing," Anderson said. "We still have some things we need to work harder on. But in practice they are working consistently and working hard."

The 6-foot Pavlisin led a strong front row attack with a match-high 15 kills on Thursday. Frost, another 6-footer, added seven. The two banded together to form a deadly one-two punch. Each time the Longhorns needed a point, one of the two were there to deliver.

"It was tiring, but the energy of the whole team kept us going," Pavlisin said. "This was supposed to be the game that we showed how good we were — and I think we did."

Senior Irene Yannakakis, a 6-foot-3 tower of power, added several key kills in the early going. Maddy Truka and Carly Kuehl also made some important plays at the net.

Setter Bella Allgeyer ran the offense smoothly and senior defensive specialist Annie Bunton paced a strong back-row effort.