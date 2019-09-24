O’FALLON, MO. — With her team trailing late in the second set, Timberland setter Abby Peters stepped to the service line with just one thought — keep it simple.
“I just wanted to get the ball over,” Peters said. “I didn’t want to miss and let my team down.”
Instead of letting her team down, she lifted them up with a dominant service run in the second set that propelled Timberland to a 25-17, 25-22 sweep of host Fort Zumwalt North in a key Gateway Central Conference volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Peters is part of a lethal service game the Wolves pride themselves in.
“From the top to the bottom all of my servers have at least double-digits in aces for the season, so at any point I can have a server step up and rattle off a couple of aces or a key ace in a certain place,” Timberland coach Nathan Harman said. “It’s a key weapon for us.”
Peters did more than put down a couple of key aces. She put down three in a row to turn a 21-18 deficit into a 22-21 lead for the Wolves.
Audrey Keeven broke a 22-all tie with a kill and clinched the match a couple points later with a block as Timberland (12-1, 4-1), the No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports rankings, won its 12th consecutive game after dropping the season opener to Washington.
“We graduated five seniors, so the very start of the season was a lot about finding who are and where we wanted to be, and how we need to fight against good teams,” Harman said. “That first match against Washington showed us that we could beat really good teams, but we have to put forth the effort for that to take place.”
Kate Peterson had seven kills and three blocks for the Wolves, who beat North for the eighth successive time. Keeven had six kills and a block while Peters added 16 assists to go along with a pair of kills, two blocks and four aces.
Kailee McGee had five kills and Avery McGee chipped in four kills and an ace for No. 10 North (11-2, 4-2). Jordan Gentry and Abbi King combined for 12 assists.
“They’re a great team,” North coach Mark Morrison said. “They’re well-coached, they have good size, they’re a powerful team. We’re a little out-gunned against them so we thought we could have played a little more defense than we did. But they’re a good team, I’m not going to take anything away from them … they deserved to win.”
Timberland took an early 15-7 lead after a 12-2 run. Five different Wolves had kills during the spurt, including two by Peterson, who also kept a rally alive with a kick save.
“We’re very scrappy,” Peterson said. “Everybody works together super-well, so when we see something we’ll talk about it and we work hard all the time.”
With the lead, Peters connected with Keeven for several kills to keep North from gaining any ground. Peters ended the set with an ace.
Timberland jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead to start the second set. Carly Glendinning and Brooke Lemen had kills and Zoey Mitchell and Bri Myers put down aces for the Wolves.
North answered with a 5-1 spurt. Abby Wright put down a pair of kills off of freeballs and added a block while Jill Huser added an ace to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead.
“It’s just the relentless play that we have to have,” Morrison said. “We’re a defensive team. We don’t have that kind of fire power, so when teams get on a run like that we really have to side-out, put a ball down and stop their runs and then chip away like we normally do.”
A kill by Wright and a couple of Timberland errors extended the Panthers’ lead to 21-18 before Peters stepped to the service line.
“We put our girls in challenging situations like that (in practice) so when it comes in a match they are prepared for it,” Harman said.