Peterson stays on the attack as Columbia sweeps Civic Memorial

BETHALTO — Columbia senior Olivia Peterson is saving her best for last.
Peterson, a middle hitter, put down nine kills and added three blocks to lead the Eagles to a 25-19, 25-16 win at Civic Memorial in a nonconference girls volleyball match Monday night.
Peterson’s performance comes after an 11-kill outburst in Columbia’s win over Wesclin in their last match. The 20 total kills is the highest two-match output this season for the attacker.
“In warmups, just the energy on the court just really fuels the game and gets us excited to play,” Peterson said.
Columbia coach Elysia Sepich said Peterson’s work ethic is contagious.
“We are going to miss her, because she is one of our go-tos, but luckily I think she has done so much for the program that people are starting to see what the hard work does,” Sepich said. “So, I am grateful for that for her.”
Taylor Holten put down six kills and Brynna Kohlenberger had four killsfor Columbia (11-4), which won its fifth in a row.
Kate Toenjes had 21 assists while spreading the attack between four different hitters, and libero Maci Browne led an aggressive back row.
“She's one of my most consistent players, I love her to death,” Toenjes said of Peterson. “We have great setter-hitter communication and that helps me with how good she is as a player and how well we work together.”
Back-to-back aces from Toenjes got Columbia off to a quick start in the first set. Holten followed with three kills and Peterson came up with a block to make it 11-4.
Civic Memorial (12-6) got back in it behind spikes from Jackie Woelfel and Claire Christeson. The duo continued to set the pace as Christeson put down an ace and Woelfel followed with a stuff and a big swing by Taylor Schwab drew the Eagles even with Columbia at 17-17.
“I think we got off to slow starts, and we didn't play our game,” Civic Memorial coach Kristie Ochs said. “We were constantly trying to react, instead of assume the control of the match.”
Columbia restored order by re-establishing Peterson in the middle. A pair of Peterson swings brought up set point and her fifth kill of the set clinched the opener for the visitors.
Peterson said she and her teammates pushed themselves in the first set.
“Just the energy,” Peterson said. “Just being hyped up on the court. Everybody cheering for everybody.”
Peterson put down consecutive kills and followed with a block to help Columbia pull out to an 11-7 lead in the second set. She came up with another big swing and block as the Eagles pushed the advantage to 21-13 down the stretch.
Toenjes said the defense was the key to getting the ball to Peterson.
“We had a lot of passes that allowed me to set the middle, so that's why our middles were being used so much tonight,” Toenjes said. “The quick pass lets us run a quick set and then a quick hit.”
Kills by Sophie Gill-Kemper and Natalie Busch helped bring up match point, which came courtesy of a Holten spike.
“Whoever can carry that momentum wins because it shifts so often and I think that's it,” Sepich said. “You just have to stay up and have to keep the momentum.”
Christeson led Civic Memorial with five kills and Woelfel added four. Maddie Brueckner had 12 assists.
“We weren't ready for their cuts around our middle and they tipped us to death so we did not pick up the tips that we should have,” Ochs said.