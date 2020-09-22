Ploch steps up to run Borgia's offense in sweep of O'Fallon Christian

O’FALLON, Mo. — Borgia’s Ava Lou Ploch is making the most of her opportunity.
Ploch has had to take over setting duties for the Knights after standout setter Annie Arand rolled her ankle in a match last week. And the offense hasn’t skipped a beat.
Ploch recorded 32 assists to go with three aces in guiding Borgia to a 25-20, 25-13, 28-26 sweep over host O’Fallon Christian in a AAA girls volleyball match Tuesday.
“At the beginning of the season I knew Annie and me would have to work together and she's such a great player,” Ploch said. “I feel really blessed to have the opportunity to play.”
Ploch spread the offense through four different hitters, keeping O'Fallon Christian's offense off-balance.
“She's more than capable of running our offense,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “She has really good hands and runs a good tempo offense just like Annie does.”
Lily Brown had 11 kills and Caroline Glastetter added eight more for Borgia (9-2-1, 3-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
Ella Brinkmann had seven kills, two blocks and five aces. Kaitlyn Patke was a force at the net with six blocks and four kills.
“We have so much more depth this year than we did say my freshman year because freshman year, we had a lot of seniors and me as a freshman outside who nobody really expected,” Brinkmann said. “It's really nice to have a lot of upperclassmen that have really taken a bigger load on their shoulders and its really nice to see everybody execute.”
Addison Lyon had eight kills, 17 assists and four aces for No. 10 O'Fallon Christian (1-3, 0-2). Belle Monaco had six kills, a block and an ace.
A pair of kills from Lyon and Monaco helped give the Eagles an early lead in the first set.
Borgia answered with two Brinkmann kills. Three straight aces from Brinkmann gave the Knights a 14-11 lead.
“I don't know if we were just mentally there,” O'Fallon Christian coach Kayla Hellebush said. “We were kind of just slow on getting to balls and just kind of having the grit that we've been used to having.”
Maddie Dowil put down an ace, Brinkmann added another kill and a Ploch tip gave Borgia set point. Patke’s third block of the set sealed it for the Knights.
“We missed her first couple games a year and since she's been back, she's been a huge difference maker,” Steiger said of Patke. “She can really set the tone for our defense.”
Borgia took charge of the second set behind the aggressive serve of Dowil, who had a pair of aces during a 9-0 run. Brown and Glastetter also had kills during the salvo as the Knights took a 14-5 lead.
A Ploch ace and a kill and stuff from Patke pushed the Borgia lead into double-digits. Brown ended the second set with her fourth and fifth kills of the frame to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
“They started tipping and that came as a struggle to us because we're so used to defending hard hits,” Ploch said. “Once we communicated and reset our rotation, we're able to pick it up and get through.”
Both teams picked up the defensive intensity resulting in several long rallies in a back and forth third set. The hitting duo of Monaco and Lyon paced Christian, while Glastetter and Brown matched them swing for swing for Borgia.
“Just a few unforced errors and we have that game,” Hellebush said. “Just like our first set I think we missed like a four or five serve receive passes and we lost by four points so it's one of those if we had better serve received that first match, it might have a different outcome.”
The match suffered a prolonged delay due to confusion with Borgia’s rotation. Christian was awarded a point after almost a 10-minute stoppage cutting the Knights’ lead to 22-21.
A Summer Hollmann ace for the Eagles tied it at 24-all, but a Glastetter kill eventually gave Borgia its third match point and Brinkmann and Lynsey Batson followed with a combination block to end it.
“We knew where it was going,” Brinkmann said. “So, Linsey did a great job of setting the block and I was just close to her and we pressed over and got the roof.”
