STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (0-0)NA
2. Cor Jesu (0-0)NA
3. Lafayette (0-0)NA
4. Francis Howell (0-0)NA
5. O'Fallon (0-0)NA
6. St. Joseph's (0-0)NA
7. Edwardsville (0-0)NA
8. Timberland (0-0)NA
9. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NA
10. Marquette (0-0)NA
On the bubble: Ursuline (0-0), Washington (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (0-0), Mehlville (0-0), Oakville (0-0)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (0-0)NA
2. Borgia (0-0)NA
3. O'Fallon Christian (0-0)NA
4. Mater Dei (0-0)NA
5. Lutheran South (0-0)NA
6. St. Dominic (0-0)NA
7. Festus (0-0)NA
8. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NA
9. Freeburg (0-0)NA
10. Incarnate Word (0-0)NA
On the bubble: Highland (0-0), Jefferson (0-0), Warrenton (0-0), Orchard Farm (0-0), Columbia (0-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NA = not ranked

