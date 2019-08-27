|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (0-0)
|NA
|2. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|NA
|3. Lafayette (0-0)
|NA
|4. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NA
|5. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NA
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0)
|NA
|7. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NA
|8. Timberland (0-0)
|NA
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NA
|10. Marquette (0-0)
|NA
|On the bubble: Ursuline (0-0), Washington (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (0-0), Mehlville (0-0), Oakville (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (0-0)
|NA
|2. Borgia (0-0)
|NA
|3. O'Fallon Christian (0-0)
|NA
|4. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NA
|5. Lutheran South (0-0)
|NA
|6. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NA
|7. Festus (0-0)
|NA
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NA
|9. Freeburg (0-0)
|NA
|10. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NA
|On the bubble: Highland (0-0), Jefferson (0-0), Warrenton (0-0), Orchard Farm (0-0), Columbia (0-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NA = not ranked