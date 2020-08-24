Preseason area girls volleyball rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/24/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|NR
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|3. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|4. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|5. Lindbergh (0-0)
|NR
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|NR
|7. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|8. Timberland (0-0)
|NR
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|2. Hermann (0-0)
|NR
|3. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
|4. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|5. O'Fallon Christian (0-0)
|NR
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0)
|NR
|9. Visitation (0-0)
|NR
|10. Jefferson (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
