Preseason area girls volleyball rankings
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/24/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (0-0)NR
2. Eureka (0-0)NR
3. Oakville (0-0)NR
4. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
5. Lindbergh (0-0)NR
6. Cor Jesu (0-0)NR
7. Marquette (0-0)NR
8. Timberland (0-0)NR
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)NR
10. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (0-0)NR
2. Hermann (0-0)NR
3. St. Pius X (0-0)NR
4. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
5. O'Fallon Christian (0-0)NR
6. Incarnate Word (0-0)NR
7. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
8. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0)NR
9. Visitation (0-0)NR
10. Jefferson (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
