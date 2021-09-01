Red Bud mourns death of volleyball player Vandeford

Cartee said Vandeford used to come by his office every day to snare a couple pieces of Jolly Rancher candy.

"She'd dig all the way until she came up with a certain flavor," Cartee said. "Then, we'd just talk. She was always interested in what kind of day I was having. It was never about her — always someone else."

Vandeford had a silly, playful side that was displayed for all to see.

"When she came into a room everybody knew it," Boeving said. "She'd light it up."

Melissa Henry's daughter, Red Bud senior hitter Megan Henry, was one of Vandeford's best friends. Melissa said she never saw Vandeford depressed or sad.

"She was always the life of the party," Melissa Henry said. "And if there wasn't a party — she'd find one."

Vandeford's death sent shockwaves throughout the tight-knit volleyball community. Outpouring of support came from across the Midwest.

The Musketeers have dedicated this season to their departed friend. The players realize that they must move on through the pain and sorrow.

Red Bud knocked off Chester 25-17, 25-19 in pool play Wednesday, turning in one of its finest performances of the young season.