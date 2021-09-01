Red Bud mourns death of volleyball player Vandeford

RED BUD — Erin Legendre was prepared for an over-the-top reaction last week when she informed Red Bud High junior Lilly Vandeford that she had nailed down a spot on the varsity volleyball team.
Vandeford didn't disappoint the Musketeers veteran coach.
"She could not contain herself, she was just overflowing with energy," Legendre said. "I knew she'd be happy, but it was still so fun to see."
Vandeford's hard work as a freshman and sophomore paid off. The defensive specialist was all set for her moment in the sun.
Tragically, it never came.
Vandeford was killed Friday when her blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a train as she traveled to her hometown of Prairie du Rocher, 12 miles southwest of Red Bud.
The death of the vibrant 16-year-old shook Randolph County to its core.
A somber air remained Wednesday over Red Bud High just five days after Vandeford's death as the Musketeers took on Chester in the annual Labor Day Volleyball Tournament.
"In a town like this, where everybody knows everybody, something like this always hurts," Red Bud athletics director Kevin Cartee said. "But she was so popular. Everyone knew her. Everyone liked her.
"She touched a lot of lives."
News quickly spread about the accident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday when Vandeford was on her way home from practice.
Cartee was some 40 miles away in Perryville, Mo., watching Red Bud's football team open its season. He and principal Alan Guehne gathered the students and passed along the sad information.
Vandeford was described as "happy go lucky" by school administrators.
Legendre was so happy one of her hardest-working players had reached the top level. So were those around her.
"She was upset her sophomore year because she was only on JV," said Red Bud history teacher Brian Boeving, who was among Vandeford's favorite instructors. "I just told her to keep working on it. She said that she was determined to make (varsity) — and she did. She was so pumped to finally do it."
Cartee said Vandeford was "stoked" and couldn't contain herself.
Vandeford picked out uniform No. 21 and was prepared to make her varsity debut this week in the holiday tournament.
A heart with Vandeford's name adorns the wall of the gymnasium. A special makeshift tribute with flowers continued to grow outside the school.
Vandeford not only was popular with fellow students, but she got along with all of her teachers and administrators, as well.
Cartee said Vandeford used to come by his office every day to snare a couple pieces of Jolly Rancher candy.
"She'd dig all the way until she came up with a certain flavor," Cartee said. "Then, we'd just talk. She was always interested in what kind of day I was having. It was never about her — always someone else."
Vandeford had a silly, playful side that was displayed for all to see.
"When she came into a room everybody knew it," Boeving said. "She'd light it up."
Melissa Henry's daughter, Red Bud senior hitter Megan Henry, was one of Vandeford's best friends. Melissa said she never saw Vandeford depressed or sad.
"She was always the life of the party," Melissa Henry said. "And if there wasn't a party — she'd find one."
Vandeford's death sent shockwaves throughout the tight-knit volleyball community. Outpouring of support came from across the Midwest.
The Musketeers have dedicated this season to their departed friend. The players realize that they must move on through the pain and sorrow.
Red Bud knocked off Chester 25-17, 25-19 in pool play Wednesday, turning in one of its finest performances of the young season.
"For them just to get out and play under these circumstances must be so difficult," Chester assistant coach Alyssa Keith said. "I don't know how they can do it."
Vandeford would be proud of the way her teammates have forged ahead.
Yet they will never forget their quirky, always smiling teammate.
"Lilly would be happy to know and see how many people loved and cared for her," Boeving said. "She had so much love to give. I just wish she could see how important she was to everyone."