Reynolds sparks Nerinx Hall to five-set comeback over Summit in Class 4 quarterfinal

FENTON — Nerinx Hall volleyball coach Ed Naeger rolled the dice Saturday when the stakes were at their highest.
Down two sets in the best-of-five Class 4 quarterfinal against Summit and his Markers team desperate for a spark, Naeger brought in freshman Taylor Reynolds off the bench and into the setter’s role.
“Our senior came to us and said that she was struggling,” Naeger said. “We went to our junior, who is a good athlete, but you saw that she had a couple doubles and we just rolled the dice. We knew what she could do. We just didn’t know if the nerves would get the best of her.”
They didn’t.
Reynolds got the offense rolling as the Markers came roaring back for a 15-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-12 comeback win to punch the team’s first ever trip to the state tournament.
Nerinx Hall (11-3) will take on Willard (29-3-1) in the semifinals at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Anna Taylor had 20 kills to lead the Markers. Addy Girsch had 12 kills and three aces and Frannie LaVigne put down nine kills. Reynolds had 23 assists in her three sets.
“She's so talented,” Taylor said of Reynolds. “She's so great and to be able to be thrown out there in the third game is insane to me.”
Abby VanBuskirk had seven kills and 27 assists for Summit (7-10), while Colleen Crawford and Kylie Stehlin each had 11 kills.
A Taylor kill and a combination block by Suzannah Veltz and LaVigne sparked a 5-0 run that gave Nerinx a 14-11 lead in the fifth set. Two points later, Taylor’s kill ended the 1 hour, 49-minute match.
“I've been working so hard for so long, especially with this team, and it was amazing to be able to finish it off like that,” Taylor said. “I'm so excited.”
Summit grabbed a 16-11 lead in the first set. Stehlin had a pair of blocks and a kill and Mary Potteiger put down another kill during an 8-2 run.
Back-to-back blocks by Erica Vogel and a tip from VanBuskirk pushed the Summit lead to 22-14. A Crawford ace and another big swing from Stehlin clinched the opener for the Falcons.
Summit pulled ahead in the second set with a 7-1 run. VanBuskirk found the floor with three tips during the salvo and Stehlin capped it with a blocks to give the Falcons a 10-6 lead.
Summit pulled away late with a pair of Crawford kills and a block by Vogel and went up 2-0 after a Markers hitting attempt sailed out of bounds.
“We gave great effort all the way up until the end,” Summit coach Aaron Hummert said. “A couple bounces didn't go our way and you have to live with that at the end of the day.”
The Falcons sprinted out to a 9-2 lead in the third set. Stehlin had a kill and a block and Ellie Bayes and Crawford also came up with kills during the run.
Taylor put down a couple of kills, Girsch added another and Reynolds came up with a timely block as Nerinx cut the Summit lead to 17-16.
The Markers continued the surge with another block from Reynolds and one from Veltz, who added a kill during the run, to give Nerinx a 23-19 lead. A Girsch kill helped send the match to a fourth set.
Nerinx finally pulled ahead late in a tightly played fourth set. A pair of LaVigne kills and a Girsch ace gave the Markers a 22-18 lead.
“We just realized how bad we really wanted it,” LaVigne said. “Nerinx has never gone to state so we just wanted to show to everyone that we are a program that should be seen.”
Two kills by Taylor and a Katie Boston block for Nerinx sent the match into the fifth set.
Naeger said Taylor’s leadership was a big factor in the turnaround.
“Anna is a four-year starter on varsity, so she knows what it's like to be a freshman in the heat of battle,” Naeger said. “I think her experience and her calmness really helped (Reynolds) make the adjustments.”
Summit came back to beat Farmington (13-13-2) in the sectional 25-27, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17. VanBuskirk had 10 kills, 37 assists and four aces, Stehlin had 20 kills and Crawford put down 12 spikes.
“We had seven great seniors this year,” Hummert said. “We're going to miss them so much, but I think that this is definitely something to build on.”
Nerinx swept Hillsboro (16-7) in the second sectional 25-17, 29-27, 25-12. LaVigne had 16 kills, Taylor had 14 kills and Fiona Eppert had 41 assists.
