Robertson leads St. Dominic to sweep of Timberland to win fourth district championship in a row

WELDON SPRING — Kayla Robertson loved what she was hearing from the St. Dominic student section.

“You can't stop her!” the Crusaders faithful would yell every time Robertson did something big on the volleyball court Tuesday night.

“It pumps me up. A hundred percent,” the 6-foot-1 junior hitter said. “I get excited and I want to go pound the next ball.”

Robertson put down 18 kills — including five during a huge second-set rally and the match-clinching kill in the third — to lead St. Dominic to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of Timberland in the Class 5 District 4 girls volleyball championship Tuesday night at Francis Howell.

“She's obviously a force to be reckoned with,” Crusaders coach Courtney Bland said. “They struggled to stop her. A lot of teams struggle to stop her. When she's hot, she does really well. She's a huge, key piece to our offense.”

The district title was the fourth straight and 14th overall for St. Dominic (23-10-3), the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings. The Crusaders will host St. Joseph's (17-9) in a Class 5 sectional match Saturday.

“It's a legacy that just gets passed down. My freshman year, I was in the stands for this, and then my sophomore year, I was here playing,” Robertson said. “Our team, we're just one. We just connect very well. We cheer for each other and we all play for each other. No one's selfish. We're all selfless. We're all ready to win for each other.”

Timberland (15-10-1) advanced to the district title match as the No. 4 seed.

The Wolves knocked off No. 5 seed Fort Zumwalt West and then top seed Liberty in a five-set semifinal thriller before their run came to an end Tuesday.

“We play a really tough schedule on purpose so we can play against top-level teams,” Timberland coach Nathan Harman said. “So sometimes our record doesn't necessarily reflect how good we are. It took us a while to come together as a team and we peaked at the right time.”

Timberland grabbed a quick 2-1 lead in the opening set before St. Dominic tallied seven successive points, including a pair of kills by Ava Giesmann. The Wolves got their deficit back down to three at 10-7, but four straight Crusader points began a 15-7 run that closed out the all-important first-set victory.

“The first set is huge,” Bland said. “You know that they're nervous and you're nervous, so anything can kind of happen that first set. So, I'm glad that they handled the first set.”

The second set was tied when Timberland went on a 9-0 surge to take a 14-5 lead. The run started with four kills from four different Wolves hitters.

“We played really loose in that second set,” Harman said. “We played together as a team covering each other and playing aggressively. Instead of letting the ball come to us, we went after it, and that really made a difference for us.”

Bland burned both of her allotted timeouts during the run, but neither one could stop the surge.

“I felt like our serve receive was OK,” Bland said. “I didn't feel like that was the problem, but we just couldn't put anything together. They (the Wolves) were blocking really well during that time and we just could not find their court.”

But, the Crusaders then began to methodically chip away at the deficit.

A 7-2 run got them back to within four points at 16-12 and then a 4-1 burst got it down to 17-16. With the deficit still at one, Robertson and Brytn Lyon put down successive kills to give St. Dominic a 20-19 lead.

“We do a fight drill in practice that teaches us to never give up,” Robertson said. “We all are in for each other. In the huddle, we're like, 'We've got this. We're changing the mindset.'”

Timberland fought back with four of the next six points to regain the lead at 23-22, but the Crusaders closed out the hard-fought second-game win with three straight kills, the last two coming from Anna Kohmetscher.

“This team has notoriously fought back in those moments, so I love that they did that,” Bland said. “It's always a team effort with this group. I can pretty much put anyone in and the job will get done.”

Timberland briefly led the third set 2-0, but an 8-1 run gave St. Dominic a five-point advantage. The Wolves trimmed it back to one with four straight points, but Robertson's kill sparked a 9-0 surge that gave the Crusaders a commanding 17-7 advantage.

Timberland would not get any closer than seven points the rest of the way as it was swept by St. Dominic for the second time in 19 days.

“I thought we fought really well as a team,” Harman said. “Dominic is a great team. They've got some really good players. They play really consistent volleyball and we just had a few periods in there where we couldn't play consistently enough.”

The Crusaders will head into Saturday seeking their third straight trip to the state semifinals after Class 5 finishes of fourth and third place, respectively, the last two seasons.