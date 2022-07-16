Rockwood Thunder Elite under-15 girls volleyball team dances way to national championship

The Rockwood Thunder Elite under-15 girls volleyball team danced its way to a national championship June 30 in Indianapolis — with a big assist coming from the club's under-15 Navy team that attended in support.

With Rockwood Thunder Elite facing a winner-take-all third set against Wisconsin’s FC Elite, the Thunder's Navy team members on hand to cheer their clubmates started dancing to the “Cha Cha Slide” during the break between the second and third sets.

“The whole Navy team is dancing and I mean like it's really hard not to laugh and you have a group of 12 girls standing over there five feet from you dancing,” Elite outside hitter Reagan Nelson said. “And then (coach Chris Reid) just came in and started Cha Cha sliding into the huddle. It just lightened the mood. We were comfortable. We felt confident again.”

The under-15 Elite squad then grooved away with the 2022 USA Volleyball Girls National Junior National Championship with a 17-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory.

Nelson, a sophomore-to-be at Pattonville High and tournament MVP, made a key pass on championship point that allowed setter Brytn Lyon to find Jenna Cubbage for the winning spike. The celebratory dog pile quickly ensued.

“It was just doing the small things is what really got us to what we had and got us to where we needed to be,” Nelson said.

Reid said ball control was key.

“There were going to be other teams that were going to have more overall firepower, although ours was pretty good,” Reid said. “But we knew we had to win the serve-pass game every time we stepped on the floor. These kids are exceptionally tough servers and we're steady passers. So that makes it hard for the other team to score a lot of points on us where we can be consistent in our offense pretty regularly.”

Nelson was a standout for Pattonville as a freshman and Cubbage, after playing in the middle as a freshman at Eureka High, joined her on the outside.

Danielle Moore and Abby Chall shined from the right side and Audrey Mueller and Kira Dufner provided both size and skill from the middle.

“We could throw out a front line that was largely 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall all the way across so we worked pretty hard on becoming a pretty solid blocking team,” Reid said. “So we would give teams a lot to think about their attacks, so that was certainly big.”

A stingy back row was led by libero Mandy Lawson and defensive specialist Avery Helms.

Lyon, whose sister Addi Lyon led O’Fallon Christian to a Missouri Class 2 state title in 2020 and currently plays at the University of Missouri, and Madelyn Bach ran the under-15 Elite offense from the setter position.

Outside hitter Elle Witthaus battled a back injury all season but contributed when her health allowed her to take the court.

“It's a big deal when your rows four, five and six are able to side out at the same percentages as rows one, two and three, and that's what happened in nationals,” Reid said.

Nelson said a turning point came in her hotel room during the national tournament when the entire team watched the movie “Sing 2” together.

“I had never felt so close to my team as I did in that time and I think it really helped me, like it really helped everyone,” Nelson said. “We were laughing, we're having a good time and we were just like, ‘OK guys, we're going to do this.’ ”

Almost half the roster was new to the team this year so it took some time to settle into rotations and chemistry. Reid said the goal was always to be playing their best volleyball the last four days of June.

The team did just that, going 10-1 in Indianapolis.

After going 1-1 the first day of the national tournament, Rockwood Thunder Elite swept all three matches on day two and won all three on day three to advance to the gold bracket to face Colorado Juniors, which it had lost to in a scrimmage a couple of weeks earlier.

“The kids were just on a mission,” Reid said. “I mean they just needed to have their foot on the gas and were not going to stop.”

Rockwood Thunder Elite swept the Colorado squad 25-18, 25-13, and then swept Aspire from Arizona 25-16, 25-11 in the semifinals.

In the title match after dropping the first set to Wisconsin FC Elite, Rockwood Thunder Elite took the second, sending the match to a third set and setting the stage for the impromptu dance party.

Before the tournament, Nelson told her family and trainer she was bringing home the gold. She backed up her words with an MVP performance.

Cubbage and Lyon were also named to the all-tournament team.

“A couple of my teammates had gotten called up there and I was really just happy for them, I was like, wow, like, that's really impressive to get all-tournament,” Nelson said. “And then it was kind of coming to an end and they're like, we have one more award and MVP of the tournament, from Rockwood Thunder, Reagan Nelson. And I was just like, ‘What? Oh my gosh!’ It was really just insane.”

The tournament was the end of the line for Reid, who decided in April we would retire from coaching after more than 20 years on the sideline.

Reid said he plans to still help out at Rockwood Thunder in a non-coaching capacity.