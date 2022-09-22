Rotation switch, aggressive serve powers Maplewood-Richmond Heights past Bayless

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The Maplewood-Richmond Heights girls volleyball team has had to adjust on the fly this season.

The Blue Devils lost setter Ellie Dillon to an ACL tear on Sept. 1, meaning Maddie Dittrich had to step up and run the team’s 6-2 offense with Meg Hofer.

“I know Maddie already and we've been friends for a while, so I was just glad it was another person to connect with and we were able to work on the court together,” Hofer said.

While the two had chemistry, a rotation adjustment made the difference as Maplewood snapped a three-match losing streak with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14 win over visiting Bayless in a South Central AA match Thursday night.

Maplewood coach Cheryl Carmon switched Hofer and Dittrich in the Blue Devils' rotation.

“Absolutely, I did find something switching them and then the group I played together that won the first game and that fourth game, they just have good chemistry on the court,” Carmon said.

Maplewood (9-6, 3-3) rode an aggressive serve that totaled 20 aces to the win.

Hofer put down 12 kills with nine assists and six aces, while Dittrich had 19 assists and three aces. Addie Nevins had seven kills, and Anja Condra added five spikes and four aces.

“It gives us a big boost,” Hofer said. “If we're going down by a few points, then we get a few aces in a row like that, it just really boosts our confidence.”

Grace Ladouceur had 10 kills and six blocks for Bayless (8-4, 2-2). Selma Osmanovic had 11 kills and three aces.

Maplewood took control of the first set behind an aggressive serve. Condra and Hofer each had a pair of aces, and Dittrich added another for the Blue Devils.

Ladouceur put down four kills to keep Bayless within striking distance, but Dittrich found Condra and Hofer for back-to-back kills to clinch the opener for Maplewood.

“It's just about being positive,” Dittrich said. “If we keep our effort up and we're on our toes, then we can get the balls easy.”

Condra sparked a 7-0 Maplewood run with an ace to begin the second set.

Osmanovic put down three aces, and Ladouceur had two spikes and a block as the Bronchos stormed back to take a 21-20 lead.

Two blocks by Ladouceur, her third and fourth of the set, helped Bayless even the match at a set apiece.

“This team never gives up,” Bayless coach Eileen Berner said. “I'm real proud of their effort and that they never give up. We call it digging. We've dug ourselves into some holes, and we just dig right out.”

The third set featured seven lead changes and 11 ties before a Hofer spike gave Maplewood a 24-23 lead. Dittrich followed with an ace to clinch the frame for the Blue Devils.

Maplewood jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and didn’t look back. Lexi Brooks put down four aces down the stretch and fittingly Hofer ended the 1-hour, 36-minute match with her seventh ace.

Bayless beat Maplewood in the third-place match of the Hancock Tournament this season, which was the match when Dillon suffered her injury. The Blue Devils were looking forward to the rematch.

“I'm sure this is going to really help our confidence,” Carmon said. “Coming back to a team that you previously lost to is always a confidence builder. Coming back from games that are so close and actually winning a two-point game this time, instead of losing a two-point game, that's a huge confidence booster.”