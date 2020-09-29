Scheer leads Eureka to season-opening sweep of Incarnate Word

BEL-NOR — Eureka junior Madison Scheer had not played a competitive match since March, the longest she has gone since playing volleyball.
She ended the drought in style Tuesday.
Scheer blasted 17 kills and had two blocks to lead Eureka to a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 sweep at Incarnate Word in a nonconference girls volleyball match.
“I usually have about three weeks off in between club and high school so it was a long and pretty boring wait,” Scheer said.
Mia Berg put down 10 kills with four blocks to get in on the fun for Eureka (1-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large schools rankings. Juliette Myriek had 12 assists, two kills, a block and five aces and Ellie Edmiston had 12 assists, a kill and an ace as the duo ran the Wildcats’ 6-2 attack.
“I was so excited the whole day during school,” Myriek said. “I was anxious running around my house getting ready. We're all gelling really well. I think there's so much more to come, but it was a really positive and good start.”
Emma O’Keefe had 12 kills for No. 6 small Incarnate Word (3-2), whose only to losses are to Eureka and No. 1 large Lafayette. Taylor Greenberry added eight kills and Taylor Midden had five spikes and three blocks.
Eureka took control of the opening set behind Myriek’s serving. Myriek sparked an 8-0 run with two aces and Scheer put down three kills to give the Wildcats an 11-6 lead.
“She and our senior leadership right now is just unbelievable,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said of Scheer. “Those kids are guiding the other kids. And that's great because we have a lot of young kids.”
Dana Grib continued Eureka’s aggressive serving attack, keeping Incarnate Word out of system and allowing Margaret Baechle and Berg to put down back-to-back free balls. Blocks from Myriek and Berg extended the lead to double-digits and Eureka took the first set with an Emma Parker spike.
“I think we just need to work more on blocking and using that, but once we become more confident in our play up in the front row, then we'll be pretty good,” Scheer said.
Kills by Olivia Hasbrook and Scheer and a block by Berg gave Eureka a 3-0 lead to start the second set.
The Wildcats held on to that slim lead until an Audrey McDermott kill pulled Incarnate Word even at 20-20. Hasbrook and Berg answered with kills to restore Eureka’s advantage.
“Our communication was better, and I think our freshman setters were much more consistent with our attackers tonight,” Incarnate Word coach Shane Weber said. “Passing has been pretty solid so I hope that keeps up. Of course, not everything's perfect but I'm happy with the passing as a whole and my philosophy has always been if you can pass the ball and put it in your setter's hands you have a good chance to win.”
An O’Keefe spike and Midden’s third block of the set once again pulled the Red Knights even at 24-all. But an Incarnate Word hitting error gave set point to Eureka and Myriek followed with her third ace of the frame to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
“Everyone gets pumped up when the ace just hits the ground,” Myriek said. “That's like a free point that you didn't even have to work for.”
Eureka pulled away late in the tight, back-and-forth third set by winning the match’s final five points. Edmison had a key tip and Hasbrook had three aces the last of which ended the match.
Eureka had 11 total aces.
“It was funny with our serve receive and serving yesterday, last night I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, our serving and serve receive is not going to be very good,’” Fowler said. “And then it was awesome. I'm really proud of those kids for taking chances on short serves and still being aggressive with a float, which is nice.”
Due to a conference rule, fans were not allowed in the Incarnate Word gym for the match. That didn’t stop a group of about two dozen parents from setting up a television outside the school entrance and watching the game online.
“They got that together themselves,” Weber said. “The school was fine with as long as they were out there and so that was our first night Facebook Live thing on the school account, so they were able to put it on the screen out there and watch it and yeah it's great.”
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
09/29/20 - Girls Volleyball - Eureka at Incarnate Word
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.