Schmoll, Mathews lead Northwest-Cedar Hill to sweep of Windsor Tournament

IMPERIAL — Northwest-Cedar Hill seniors Jill Schmoll and Maureen Mathews experienced a range of emotions Saturday morning as they began their final high school girls volleyball season.
“It was more of a relief that we could actually get to play,” Schmoll said. “It's always fun and we're trying not to take it for granted and we're pretty blessed to be able to go on the court every day in practice and play hard.”
Volleyball is not immune to the chaos and uncertainty surrounding high school sports created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Windsor girls volleyball tournament took on a new look this year because of it. Normally a strong eight-team tournament at the beginning of the season, the event was whittled to a four-team round robin when St. Louis County teams withdrew because of health restrictions.
“Really lucky, just a lot of people aren't able to play as much as we are,” Mathews said. “And we're like in tournaments and a lot of people just don't even know if they're having a season.”
The Lions players and their teammates made the most of the opportunity by sweeping through the Windsor field.
Northwest (3-0), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, opened the season with a 25-19, 25-12 win over No. 8 small school Windsor and followed that with a 25-23, 25-16 win over Hillsboro and a 25-14, 25-15 win over De Soto.
“It's a little sloppy, but you know what for the first time out on the court, with a lot of new kids, we have new sophomores playing with us, it was a good day,” Northwest coach Deb Fortner said. “They got down some, but they always fought back and came back.”
Schmoll and Mathews led the way.
Schmoll, a three-year varsity setter, totaled 39 assists in the three matches. She also put down six kills, three blocks and five aces.
“She's running the court,” Fortner said. “She's very smart. She's finding her hitters.”
Mathews, a versatile 6-rotation middle hitter, put down 23 kills in the tournament to go with six blocks and five aces. When she wasn’t a presence at the net, Mathews was a force in serve receive and even came up with four assists.
“She's an athletic kid,” Fortner said. “And she has quick feet, she gets right back up in there, and she's loud.”
Mathews said she takes special pride in her back row play.
“I was pretty bad my freshman and sophomore year, but junior and senior year I really was working on the defense,” Mathews said. “We lost our libero, so we needed someone to step up and (our current) libero Tori Strange and I had to do it.”
Schmoll said Mathews sets the tone.
“It kind of just makes everybody want to play harder because, if our middle hitter is able to dig balls and play defense and serve like she does, it makes everybody want to use that and play just as good,” Schmoll said.
Aside from Schmoll and Mathews, seniors Alyssa Jones and Libbey Pacanowski also shined in the tournament. Jones had nine kills and three aces and Pacanowski had four kills and four blocks.
Junior Lindsey Vermillion had nine kills, Strange was solid defensively, and sophomores Kate Moleski, Jordan Christopher and Kelsey Cova rounded out a strong team effort.
Northwest led for most of the day but didn’t blink when Hillsboro (2-1) came up with a late push in the first set of their match.
The Hawks used a six-point run to pull even with the Lions at 23-23. But Schmoll found her safety valve in Mathews, who put down a kill to regain the advantage for Northwest. A Pacanowski block on the next point ended the threat.
“It definitely shows us how we're going to act when we do get put in those situations,” Mathews said. “As a team we did really good and we didn't shut down and we came up and we put it down and we won the set.”
Northwest plans to build off the experience.
Fortner experimented with some different rotations and got some younger players experience in the De Soto match.
“We’ve got to get the nerves out at some point in time,” Fortner said.
Motivation won’t be an issue. Schmoll and Mathews have been working toward this season since they began playing together in seventh grade.
And after an extended offseason, the two are treating everyday on the court as a gift.
“We talk about volleyball off the court all the time,” Mathews said. “We always are talking about what we can fix and what we need to do. And yeah, I think it made us love the game more when we had such a break, how much we took it for granted and we're really happy to get back in the gym.”
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
De Soto vs. Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.