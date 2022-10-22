Schnuck provides the spark as John Burroughs over MICDS for third straight district championship

LADUE — John Burroughs junior Lily Schnuck knew exactly what her team needed.

“We just really had to bring up our energy,” Schnuck said. “We started to get into a hole, but we do a good job of bringing each other up.”

Schnuck provided the spark with two key blocks to get the Bombers going in the second set, and host Burroughs went on beat Mary Institute Country Day 29-31, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in the Class 3 District 5 girls volleyball championship match.

Burroughs (15-11-1) will play at the winner of District 6 in sectionals Thursday. That district championship is scheduled for Tuesday night.

“MICDS came out strong,” Burroughs coach Jason Ward said. “And it's such a big rivalry between Burroughs and MICDS. They're always pumped up and the kids know each other.”

Kennedy Holmes and Georgia Hite each had 11 kills to lead Burroughs. Schnuck had 10 kills and five blocks, while Aaliyah Elliott and Claire Dillon each had eight spikes to round out a balanced attack.

Bombers setter Emma Clark, who already has more than 2,000 career assists, added to her school record with 44 more.

Burroughs swept MICDS (6-19) on Sept. 24 and won its 11th straight against its Metro League rival.

“They were way more aggressive than earlier in the season,” Clark said. “They were smarter with their shots as well.”

Sophia Fischer led MICDS with 11 kills and Hannah Forsberg had 20 assists.

The upset-minded Rams controlled play early.

Burroughs fought off a pair of set points to force the first set into extra points, where MICDS fought off four Bombers set points before pulling out the marathon frame on a pair of Burroughs hitting errors. Paige Morris had a big spike for the Rams and Fischer led the team with three kills in the opener.

MICDS then jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set prompting Ward to call an early timeout.

“Just don't panic basically,” Ward said of the message he relayed to his team. “This game's important, but it's not special. It's just a volleyball game, do the things that you know how to do.”

Schnuck responded with a pair of blocks to help dig Burroughs out of the early hole.

“Just going back to the basics,” Schnuck said. “As soon as we go back and do what we know how to do and work as a team, we do good.”

Hite had the hot hand down the stretch with several big swings and finished with five kills in the frame as the Bombers evened the match at a set each.

“The first set definitely was kind of a shocker,” Hite said. “But I think the energy from the crowd also really helped. I used it to my advantage and I just kind of decided to calm down.”

Back-to-back blocks by Schnuck helped Burroughs build on its newfound momentum in the third set. Holmes and Dillon each had three kills, and an Elliott spike gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead.

Hite and Schnuck each had a pair of kills during a four-point salvo as Burroughs took a 20-17 lead in the fourth set. Clark was looking for Hite.

“Especially out of system, she can put the ball down, so let's find her on the court,” Clark said.

Elliott came up with a big tip, Julia Reichman followed with an ace and Clark put down a free-ball to end the 1 hour, 47-minute match.

It is the third straight district championship for Burroughs, which is a win away from its third consecutive quarterfinal appearance. The sustained success is elevating the expectations of a program still seeking its first final four berth.