Schriemann's breakout performance powers St. Dominic to sweep of Borgia

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior Breanna Schriemann announced her presence with authority Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter was a dominant force with 17 kills, including nine in the second set, as Schriemann led the Crusaders to a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of defending Class 3 state champion Borgia in the season opener for both girls volleyball teams.
St. Dominic snapped a four-match losing streak to its AAA Division I rival.
“I’m just honestly shocked,” Schriemann said.
While she may have been surprised, St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said she could see the breakout coming.
“Bree has just found her confidence,” Bland said. She has always been a huge talent that's been quiet.”
Schriemann had just 25 kills in 71 sets as a sophomore.
She’s only eight away from matching that total after three sets and one match this season.
“I worked out every single day in the offseason and I worked on increasing my vertical,” Schriemann said. “I probably increased by about three inches.”
Schriemann’s emergence gives St. Dominic, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, another outside option to go with senior Audrey Weber, an All-Metro performer who averaged 4.6 kills a set last season.
The options make life easier for setter Rachel Schipper, who had 24 assists.
“It's like I have an unstoppable outside like no matter what,” Schipper said. “If I set on the outside on any off ball, they will be able to put it down no matter what and I don't have to worry about it.”
Emma Blaine had six kills for St. Dominic, Grace Catlett had five and Weber had three.
Ella Brinkmann led No. 1 Borgia with 13 kills. Caroline Glastetter had eight and Lily Brown added seven, while Annie Arand totaled 28 assists.
“The defensive passing was not there, and we never got into a rhythm,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “But a lot of that you've got to give them credit for, you know, the good swings that they put against us.”
St. Dominic gained traction late in the first set. A Schipper ace broke a 20-20 tie and a Blaine kill made it 23-21.
Borgia answered with a Brown kill, but a serving error gave set point to the Crusaders. Schriemann’s fourth kill of the opener sealed it for St. Dominic on the next point.
“They have two shorter blockers on the outside so it's perfect for both of our outsides,” Schipper said. “I could just hit line and it would go down.”
Schriemann took her game up to another level in the second set. She had four kills in the span of five points to help give St. Dominic an early 11-6 lead and another Schriemann kill and a Weber block made it 23-16.
“I knew everyone was going to be surprised by her, and I like that,” Bland said. “I'm pumped for her that she showed up in such a big way because that I mean that's how she's been all offseason.
Borgia tried to rally late with a Glastetter kill and a pair of Crusader hitting errors, but a Blaine kill ended the set in St. Dominic’s favor.
The Crusaders seemed destined to sweep after jumping out to a 7-2 lead to start the third set. Schriemann put down a pair of kills and Blaine added a kill and a block.
“Confidence is a big key,” Schriemann said. “I didn't get down on myself.”
Brinkmann swung Borgia back into the contest. Her six kills in the frame chipped away at the deficit and a block by Glastetter and Brown gave the Knights a 24-23 lead.
But Borgia’s push ended there as the match ended on three successive hitting errors by the Knights.
“They came ready to play and at times we matched their intensity, but as a whole I wasn't happy as far as our focus from the first point the last point,” Steiger said. “We played well in spurts and we didn't play well in spurts and we had a lot more not good spurts and than we did good tonight.”
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
St. Dominic vs. Borgia
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.