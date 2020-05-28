Shelton takes reins at MICDS; Kirkpatrick envisions high upside at Liberty

St. Charles County said goodbye to an old face and hello to a new one as MICDS and Liberty High announced girls volleyball coaching hires last week.
Longtime St. Charles High coach Peggy Shelton left the program after 12 years to take over at MICDS. She said she fell in love with the MICDS culture while playing the Rams the past few seasons.
“I just really liked the environment when I was there,” Shelton said. “At the time I wasn't really looking, but I kept an open mind because I love the game and I love the students and the student athletes. I just felt like this would be a great opportunity and I’m super excited about trying to develop something.”
The Pirates had a 15-11-1 record last season under Shelton. St. Charles posted winning records in three of the last five seasons, including a district championship in 2016.
Shelton informed her former players of the move before it was announced. She will remain with the St. Charles School District as its transition program coordinator.
Shelton, 62, takes over an MICDS squad that went 6-24 last season. The Rams haven’t had a winning record since 2016.
“I'm sure there's going to be challenges and we'll address those as they come,” Shelton said. “But sharing the love of the game, encouraging them to be the student athletes they want to be, enjoying that experience, and hopefully I’m in a position where I can offer them something that will make them that better citizen, that adult who is able to give back. That is why I'm in coaching.”
Shelton hasn’t had a chance to meet her new players and parents yet, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s eager to find out what type of program they want to build.
The veteran coach comes in with no expectations except for hard work.
“We'd get kids (at St. Charles) who have never touched the ball except maybe PE class, so we teach them fundamentals and it’s amazing to see what happens when they get confidence in themselves and confidence in their teammates and see what they can do,” Shelton said.
Veronica Kirkpatrick will take over at Liberty.
Though she’s an experienced coach, this is Kirkpatrick’s first high school post in Missouri. She coached at Marissa and New Athens in Illinois when she started her teaching career. Kirkpatrick has been a coach for the Rockwood Thunder club since returning to the area in 2015.
Kirkpatrick, 44, is excited about the upside Liberty has, especially given the expansion of numerous clubs in St. Charles County in recent years.
“I think with the growth of Wentzville and the school district, they're expanding, and that just gives you more athletes, it gives you more kids involved and you start your program at a younger age, and that's where you begin,” Kirkpatrick said. “If you think about Lafayette and Francis Howell, they're starting their kids at younger ages. I do camps for 10-year-olds, my daughter is 10 and she's playing for club already, so getting those clubs out there and getting those kids involved, you're going to see a powerhouse out there.”
Liberty went 17-8-1 last season but lost seven seniors off that roster.
She hasn’t had a chance to meet her players yet but will stress technique and fast play. Her club experience, where she starts with a new team every year, also will help in getting to know her players on the fly.
“I think as a staff we're going to build a program and be competitive with what we have,” Kirkpatrick said. “I know that we have incoming freshmen that possibly can contribute to the JV, maybe varsity level, so we have the depth. Just getting to know them, that's not a problem. That takes a few days.”
