Smith helps Francis Howell Central storm back for rivalry victory in five sets

Hitting errors doomed the Vikings in the fifth set. After tying the frame at 10-all, Howell had misfires on four of the next five points. A Rekosh kill ended the 1 hour, 55-minute marathon.

“She does a smart thing instead of swinging away, swinging into their defense, she takes that nice control shot down the line,” Gronek said of the match-winner. “She puts the team before herself and maybe before the highlight of, ‘Oh, I got the big kill to end the game,’ and instead doing the smart thing.”

Central was on the verge of taking the first set with a 24-21 lead before Howell rallied. A block from Avery Guisinger and an ace from Claudia Bonacorsi evened the opener at 24-all.

Each team fought off a pair of set points before a Kloepper kill gave the Vikings set point. Ehrlich followed with an ace to cap Howell's comeback .

“Normally we have a good lead and we kind of let teams come back and then we finish it out, so it was nice to see that when we are in a hole that we do have that confidence to bring ourselves out of it,” Howell coach Dani Rygelski said.

Howell once again erased a late deficit to take the second set.