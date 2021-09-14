Smith helps Francis Howell Central storm back for rivalry victory in five sets

WELDON SPRING — Francis Howell Central freshman Jordan Smith said she was nervous, but she didn’t show it Tuesday night.
Smith, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, ripped a career-high 26 kills to lead the visiting Spartans to a 27-29, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-12 comeback win over Francis Howell in a GAC South girls volleyball match.
“It was crazy,” Smith said. “I was nervous at first and I wasn’t doing as good, but I finally got into a rhythm and did what needed to be done.”
Faith Rekosh had 11 kills and four aces for Howell Central (8-3-3, 3-0), which beat its rival for the third time in five meetings after losing 22 of the previous 23 matches in the series. Jenny Padron had 39 assists.
Smith has made quite an impression on Central coach Julie Gronek.
“She's unbelievable,” Gronek said. “I played college ball, Division II level, and I've rarely seen talent like that. Her ability to hit out of the back row looks like most people's attacks out of the front row. I mean you see that when you watch high level D-I or Olympic volleyball. You don't see that a lot in high school, so that's pretty special.”
Izzy Ehrlich had 17 kills and four aces for Howell (4-3, 2-1), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Olivia Benson had 12 kills, Ella Kloepper added 11 and Taylor Dumm and Morgan Dumm combined for 49 assists.
Hitting errors doomed the Vikings in the fifth set. After tying the frame at 10-all, Howell had misfires on four of the next five points. A Rekosh kill ended the 1 hour, 55-minute marathon.
“She does a smart thing instead of swinging away, swinging into their defense, she takes that nice control shot down the line,” Gronek said of the match-winner. “She puts the team before herself and maybe before the highlight of, ‘Oh, I got the big kill to end the game,’ and instead doing the smart thing.”
Central was on the verge of taking the first set with a 24-21 lead before Howell rallied. A block from Avery Guisinger and an ace from Claudia Bonacorsi evened the opener at 24-all.
Each team fought off a pair of set points before a Kloepper kill gave the Vikings set point. Ehrlich followed with an ace to cap Howell's comeback .
“Normally we have a good lead and we kind of let teams come back and then we finish it out, so it was nice to see that when we are in a hole that we do have that confidence to bring ourselves out of it,” Howell coach Dani Rygelski said.
Howell once again erased a late deficit to take the second set.
Trailing 21-16, the Vikings went on a 7-0 run sparked by one of Bonacorsi's four aces and a pair of kills from Danielle Moore.
A combination block from Moore and Guisinger gave the Vikings set point and an Ehrlich kill gave Howell a 2-0 lead.
“I was a little worried about how they would respond to that, but then to be able to come back and win three against a great quality team in Howell, it's unspeakable really,” Gronek said “I'm blown away by our performance.”
Central again jumped out to a lead in the third set, but this time Smith wouldn’t allow the Vikings to mount a comeback.
Smith put down two blasts from the back row and a Maddy Mabray ace gave the Spartans set point. Fittingly, Smith forced a fourth set with her eighth kill of the set.
“We knew that it was going to be a tough game and a challenge,” Padron said.
Kills from Smith and Rekosh broke a late tie to help give Central a 21-18 lead in the fourth set.
Howell tried to cut into the lead, but Smith found the floor with a tip and a Vikings hitting error evened the match at 2-2.
Smith said getting back to basics keyed the comeback.
“Working together as a team and not getting frustrated,” Smith said. “If you get down, move past it and just keep going.”
Rygelski couldn’t help but notice Smith’s play from the opposite sideline.
“She's tall, she hits high,” Rygelski said. “She also can run a fast offense, so she was finding the seams in our block, and when there was, she was sitting straight down and obviously no one's going to dig that — it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the court, whether that be us or the best team in the state.”