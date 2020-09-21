St. Dominic edges Francis Howell Central in a five-set slugfest

O’FALLON, Mo. — The St. Dominic girls volleyball team didn't mind going the distance Monday.
The Crusaders completed a 25-16, 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9 comeback against visiting Francis Howell Central in a 2-hour nonconference slugfest. It was the first time they have gone five sets since the Missouri State High School Activities Association switched to the best-of-five format this season.
“We haven't even gone to four sets, so tonight was a first for four sets and five sets so I'm happy with how they stuck with it,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “We maybe didn't play our best, but I felt like they fought hard the whole time even when things weren't going right.”
An Audrey Weber block and an Olivia Skiljan ace gave St. Dominic a 4-1 lead in the fifth set and an Alayna Metherd ace and a McKinley Curran kill extended the advantage to 10-4.
Faith Rekosh tried to get Howell Central back in it with a kill, but Rachel Schipper put down a free ball and Weber’s 12th kill of the match ended it for the Crusaders.
“I know Audrey can always go off,” said Schipper, who set the winning swing. “Even if she's in her head just a little bit, she will come out when we need her the most.”
Schipper finished with 60 assists, four kills and three aces for St. Dominic (9-1-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Breanna Schriemann put down 27 kills — the second-best performance of the season for an area player — and Weber had 12 kills with a pair of blocks and an ace.
Rekosh led No. 10 large Central (4-5-1) with 17 kills. Elexus Pearson had 10 kills, four aces and three blocks. Rainna Ostmann had 41 assists and 8 aces.
It was the second five-set loss in a week for the Spartans, who dropped another marathon match to inter-district rival Francis Howell on Tuesday.
“We just got to get a little bit more consistent and we know that's something we're focusing on as we continue to go throughout the season,” Central coach Julie Gronek said.
A pair of kills each from Grace Catlett and Schriemann ignited a 10-0 run for St. Dominic to break open a tight first set. Schriemann clinched the opener with her six and seventh kill of the first set.
A pair of kills by Schriemann and another spike by Faith Henke helped give the Crusaders an early lead in the second set.
Central managed to hang close and finally pulled even at 21-21 on a Shae Pearson kill and two straight aces from Ostmann.
St. Dominic tilted the court back in its favor with a Henke spike and a Curran block, but Central answered with two Phoebe Kemper kills to tie it back up at 24-24.
After fighting off set point, Rekosh came up with three straight kills for Central. Her eighth spike of the set evened the match at 1-1.
“In the beginning we were dwelling on our mistakes over and over and that's what dug us our hole,” Schipper said.
A pair of aces from Ostmann and Elexus Pearson set the tone as the Spartans never trailed in the third set.
Elexus Pearson had three kills and Rekosh two more to pace the Central attack. But the Spartans won the set with a strong block. Ostmann, Elexus Pearson, Kemper and Kirsten Steinmeyer all had key stuffs to give Central a 2-1 lead.
“Even when it's not our best night, we believe we are going to get the job done,” Weber said. “We are going to play our game, no matter what happens. It was frustrating at times because they were playing some lights out defense.”
Two Weber kills and a pair of Schipper aces sparked a 6-2 run that gave St. Dominic a 14-8 lead in the fourth set.
“Their outsides (Weber and Schriemann) those two girls are extremely talented,” Gronek said. “Even when they're out of system, they're still able to get good quality swings out of it.”
Several big swings from Rekosh pulled the Spartans even late in the set but kills from Catlett and Weber clinched the set for the Crusaders, sending the match to a fifth set.
Bland believes the win is a character builder.
“We needed to see where we struggle when it gets to four and five sets and who can hang and who can't, who gets tired and who doesn't,” Bland said. “It's important so I'm glad we had that experience tonight.”
