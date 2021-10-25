St. Dominic outlasts Fort Zumwalt West to win third successive district title

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — It was a three-set sweep, but Rachel Schipper knew her St. Dominic girls volleyball team was just involved in a tough, grinding district championship match.
The top-seed Crusaders survived a scare from No. 2 seed Fort Zumwalt West in earning a hard-fought 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win in the Class 5 District 7 final Monday evening at Liberty High School.
“We just had to focus on each point. Every point mattered,” said Schipper, a senior setter. “We had to push for every single point to get the job done and I think we did it very well.”
The district title was the third in a row and 13th overall for St. Dominic (21-10-3), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings. The Crusaders will host Hickman (18-12-3) in a Class 5 sectional match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It never gets old. It's never easy. I was telling the girls there were moments where it's even scary in these games because so much is on the line. But, I also think when you do this long enough, you don't ever take a district championship for granted,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “It was very hard fought. I think Zumwalt West played a great game. I think they're a really strong team. They gave us a run for our money. Our girls just played together, came out strong and executed the game plan.”
Fort Zumwalt West (20-11-2) fell just short of capturing its first district title in 13 years and will now say goodbye to six seniors, including standout hitter Gwen Marino, who had a solid match against the Crusaders.
“We're proud of that group and they've left an imprint on the program,” Jaguars coach Austin Darst said. “What I just told them in the postgame huddle is that they set a real high bar for our underclassmen both with the way they play and how they carry themselves.”
Schipper has a plethora of talented hitters to set the ball to, including fellow senior Bree Schreimann, juniors Emma Blaine, Faith Henke and Anna Kohmetscher and sophomore Kayla Robertson, and they all had strong outings Monday.
“It makes my job really easy,” Schipper said. “I don't have a problem setting to anyone on my team. I fully trust all of them.”
Bland likes to have a plethora of weapons and she was glad to see they all pitched in during the district final.
“We have a really strong team all the way through, even my entire bench, and they all contributed tonight,” she said. “When one was struggling, we just went somewhere else and they got their kills. And then we switched it up. That's what makes us special is just how strong we stay no matter what.”
The first set was a tight one with neither team gaining any more than a four-point advantage. West led for a large portion of the opener, including 10-6 at one point, but St. Dominic finally caught the Jaguars and took its first lead at 17-16 on a kill by Robertson.
The lead changed hands three more times before West grabbed a 22-20 advantage on the strength of back-to-back aces by Audrey Small, but the Crusaders scored the final five points and sealed the first set on a Jaguars hitting error.
“Our girls came out strong that first set and we were pretty proud of how they played. They were all ready to battle and the mood was right in the team,” Darst said. “After they took that loss the first set, I think the attitude changed a little bit. They were having trouble communicating and there was a lot of things that weren't happening the last couple weeks that started to happen and, of course, that's tough.”
In the second set, there were six lead changes within the first 23 points. Down 11-9, St. Dominic reeled off six straight points to take the lead for good. West got as close as 22-20, but the teams traded the final five points of the second set to allow the Crusaders to earn another three-point win.
“We just had to keep getting motivated and motivating each other,” Schreimann said. “Not getting down. Just staying positive.”
The Jaguars led early in the third set, but an 8-1 run by the Crusaders gave them a 13-8 advantage. A 4-0 surge later pushed the lead out to 18-10 and, despite West cutting it down to three, St. Dominic tallied the final three points for the match win, clinching it on Blaine's block and kill on consecutive points.
The Crusaders finished fourth in Class 5 last season and are hoping to make another strong playoff push this season, starting with Thursday's match against the Kewpies.
“We know what to expect now. We've been preparing for it the whole season,” Schipper said. “It's so exciting. I'm just so pumped to continue into postseason and maybe go all the way.”