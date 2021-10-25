St. Dominic outlasts Fort Zumwalt West to win third successive district title

Fort Zumwalt West (20-11-2) fell just short of capturing its first district title in 13 years and will now say goodbye to six seniors, including standout hitter Gwen Marino, who had a solid match against the Crusaders.

“We're proud of that group and they've left an imprint on the program,” Jaguars coach Austin Darst said. “What I just told them in the postgame huddle is that they set a real high bar for our underclassmen both with the way they play and how they carry themselves.”

Schipper has a plethora of talented hitters to set the ball to, including fellow senior Bree Schreimann, juniors Emma Blaine, Faith Henke and Anna Kohmetscher and sophomore Kayla Robertson, and they all had strong outings Monday.

“It makes my job really easy,” Schipper said. “I don't have a problem setting to anyone on my team. I fully trust all of them.”

Bland likes to have a plethora of weapons and she was glad to see they all pitched in during the district final.

“We have a really strong team all the way through, even my entire bench, and they all contributed tonight,” she said. “When one was struggling, we just went somewhere else and they got their kills. And then we switched it up. That's what makes us special is just how strong we stay no matter what.”