St. Dominic outlasts Francis Howell Central in five sets for repeat Class 5 semifinal berth

Blaine won the final point for St. Dominic to send the Crusaders back to state.

"We know we needed to go to her there," Bland said. "They started to focus on Breanna a lot and Emma is a heavy hitter. I mean pretty much no one has picked her up all year when she puts the ball down. I think it was a phenomenal point there."

Her teammates won't soon forget Blaine got the point to send them back to state.

"I love Emma," Schipper said. "She knows how to get the job done. She's a great hitter."

St. Dominic improved to 2-0 in five-set matches but hadn’t played in one since Sept. 2, when it outlasted Lutheran St. Charles in a conference match.

The Crusaders, in fact, hadn’t played beyond three sets since Oct. 12 in a four-set nonconference victory against Incarnate Word.

Howell Central played its fourth five-set match of the season and second in a row after winning Thursday at St. Joseph’s in the sectional round.

But the Spartans couldn’t find the formula to earn their second state semifinal appearance in three seasons.

"This was two great teams battling each other," Gronek said. "We went blow for blow. We each had sets where we kind of dominated the other one. Then it just comes down to bounces at the end. They stepped up and took care of things on the defensive side and we weren't able to convert like we had been on serve receive like we had been doing."