St. Dominic outlasts Francis Howell Central in five sets for repeat Class 5 semifinal berth

COTTLEVILLE — Diving on the floor with no regard for her knees, St. Dominic senior setter Rachel Schipper inspired her teammates to give it their all.
They did.
The St. Dominic Crusaders scored an 18-25, 25-12, 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 victory over the Francis Howell Central Spartans in a Class 5 girls volleyball quarterfinal Saturday at Howell Central.
"I never wanted to let the ball hit the ground," Schipper said. "I wanted to do everything I could to help our team win. We wanted to get back to state."
And the Crusaders will do just that.
St. Dominic (23-10-3) advanced to the Class 5 state semifinals for the second successive season. The Crusaders will play against the winner of Cor Jesu noon Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. St. Dominic finished fourth last year and in 2017 and was in third in 2008.
"This was so much fun," senior Breanna Schreimann said. "Tiring, for sure, but fun. It took a lot of hard work on our parts but we pulled through. It was definitely a really good game. This is so exciting. To get to go back to state two times in a row is pretty cool. It's going to be fun."
Schreimann and sophomore Kayla Robertson each had 16 kills for St. Dominic. Junior Emma Blaine added 11 kills, including the match winner. Junior Riley Robertson recorded four aces. Junior Faith Henke notched three blocks.
Freshman Jordan Smith had 20 kills for Howell Central (20-9-3). That included five in the first set and seven in the fourth.
“She's something special," Howell Central coach Julie Gronek said about her 6-foot-2 wunderkind. "I'm excited to have her back for three more years. She's answered the ball in all our big matches this year. She's been phenomenal in this whole process. Every time we've looked to her and leaned on her, she's been there for us."
This was the third meeting between two teams this season but by far the most competitive.
The Crusaders won 25-8, 25-17 on Sept. 11 in the Borgia Invitational and then 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 in a match played Sept. 20 at Howell Central.
"This was a really good match between us," St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. "I thought both teams brought their A games today. They were prepared for us. We were prepared for them. It was two heavyweights going at it."
In the decisive fifth set, it came down to making plays.
"I was a little nervous," Schreimann said. "It's always nerve-racking playing in a fifth set. It was back and forth. We thought we could do it."
In the final set, Howell Central led 6-4 before the Crusaders scored the five points for a 9-6 lead. After a side out gave the Spartans a point, St. Dominic reeled off five consecutive points for a 14-7 advantage.
Blaine won the final point for St. Dominic to send the Crusaders back to state.
"We know we needed to go to her there," Bland said. "They started to focus on Breanna a lot and Emma is a heavy hitter. I mean pretty much no one has picked her up all year when she puts the ball down. I think it was a phenomenal point there."
Her teammates won't soon forget Blaine got the point to send them back to state.
"I love Emma," Schipper said. "She knows how to get the job done. She's a great hitter."
St. Dominic improved to 2-0 in five-set matches but hadn’t played in one since Sept. 2, when it outlasted Lutheran St. Charles in a conference match.
The Crusaders, in fact, hadn’t played beyond three sets since Oct. 12 in a four-set nonconference victory against Incarnate Word.
Howell Central played its fourth five-set match of the season and second in a row after winning Thursday at St. Joseph’s in the sectional round.
But the Spartans couldn’t find the formula to earn their second state semifinal appearance in three seasons.
"This was two great teams battling each other," Gronek said. "We went blow for blow. We each had sets where we kind of dominated the other one. Then it just comes down to bounces at the end. They stepped up and took care of things on the defensive side and we weren't able to convert like we had been on serve receive like we had been doing."