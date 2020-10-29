St. Dominic races past Francis Howell Central and into sectional round

Schreimann led the Crusaders with 12 kills and only missed one attack attempt in the three-set victory. Weber added 11 kills. Sophomore Emma Blaine picked up six blocks.

Trailing 15-5 in the second set, Francis Howell Central (8-11) mounted a comeback, going on a pair of 7-0 runs to tie up the game at 22-all.

"I was impressed," Francis Howell Central coach Julie Gronek said. "I didn't know how they'd respond, so I was very happy to see them fight back in that second set and play some of the best volleyball of the year."

The Spartans even took a brief 23-22 lead before St. Dominic wrestled back control. Schreimann set the tone with her seventh kill of the match to give the Crusaders a 25-24 lead.

"I think it was our energy," Weber said. "When we get down, we really get down on ourselves, but once we start producing that energy, we all get so excited and start playing better."

The Crusaders parlayed that second-set momentum into a 14-5 lead in the third before the Spartans burned their first timeout.

"Expending all that energy, it was just a huge letdown in the second set," Gronek said. "We struggled to get any momentum going in that third set. I don't think we had any left in the tank for that third set."