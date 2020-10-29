St. Dominic races past Francis Howell Central and into sectional round

O'FALLON, Mo. — Her ponytail whipped behind her as violently as her swing.
After working her tail off to claim the starting left outside hitter spot, Breanna Schreimann was letting loose.
"That has been my dream position and my goal has been to play that position (all year)," Schreimann said. "I worked hard all year and got myself up there."
Every time she rose up with the ball, she violently brought the ball shattering back to earth. Again and again, the junior hitter left her mark as she helped guide St. Dominic to the Class 5 District 6 volleyball title with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-8 victory over Francis Howell Central on Thursday.
"It's amazing. This is the best feeling ever," St. Dominic senior Audrey Weber said.
St. Dominic (19-3) claimed back-to-back district championships after winning the Class 3 District 7 title last season. It was the sixth district title for the Crusaders in the past 10 seasons.
"Every year, it's nerve-wracking," St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. "We knew that Howell Central would be tough. We knew they were a great team and we were very excited about this win."
St. Dominic will play Rock Bridge (24-2) on Saturday at Francis Howell High School in the sectional round.
Schreimann led the Crusaders with 12 kills and only missed one attack attempt in the three-set victory. Weber added 11 kills. Sophomore Emma Blaine picked up six blocks.
Trailing 15-5 in the second set, Francis Howell Central (8-11) mounted a comeback, going on a pair of 7-0 runs to tie up the game at 22-all.
"I was impressed," Francis Howell Central coach Julie Gronek said. "I didn't know how they'd respond, so I was very happy to see them fight back in that second set and play some of the best volleyball of the year."
The Spartans even took a brief 23-22 lead before St. Dominic wrestled back control. Schreimann set the tone with her seventh kill of the match to give the Crusaders a 25-24 lead.
"I think it was our energy," Weber said. "When we get down, we really get down on ourselves, but once we start producing that energy, we all get so excited and start playing better."
The Crusaders parlayed that second-set momentum into a 14-5 lead in the third before the Spartans burned their first timeout.
"Expending all that energy, it was just a huge letdown in the second set," Gronek said. "We struggled to get any momentum going in that third set. I don't think we had any left in the tank for that third set."
The Crusaders kept the pressure on and cruised to an easy win in the third set.
"If anyone got down, we kept picking each other up," Schreimann said.
Gronek was proud of her team and the seniors that led them to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 last season.
The Crusaders were bumped up to the highest class in volleyball due to the new Missouri State High School Activities Association success multiplier.
It was surprising that they were bumped from Class 3 to Class 5, but Bland didn't mind.
"When you have a talented team, you want to play with the best," Bland said. "Even though it was shocking, we were still excited. Our schedule is riddled with Class 5 schools anyway."
Weber is enjoying the move up in class.
"We were excited about the challenge," Weber said. "We want to play the big and good teams."
