St. Joseph's extracts revenge with three-set sweep of Nerinx Hall in district final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Claire Morrissey needed just a couple minutes to rally the troops.

The St. Joseph's junior outside hitter gathered her volleyball teammates together for a brief meeting following a painful four-set loss to Nerinx Hall on Sept. 15.

"I just told everybody to forget about this," Morrissey said. "Because we're going to beat them in districts when it really counts the most."

Morrissey was spot on with her prognosis — and her play.

The 6-footer pounded home a match-high 18 kills to lead the Angels to an emphatic 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 win over Nerinx Hall in the Class 5 District 3 championship match Tuesday at Pattonville High.

St. Joseph's (17-9) advanced to face St. Dominic (23-10-3) in a quarterfinal match Saturday in western O'Fallon.

The Angels will be looking for their 20th final four berth in the contest.

Morrissey, who is bound for the University of Missouri, led a spirted effort on both sides of the net.

"We were ready, we've been preparing for weeks and weeks talking about what we were going to do," said St. Joseph's sophomore hitter Zoe Baliva, who added 11 kills to the attack. "We just all laid it out on the court."

Senior libero Madison Smith triggered a strong defensive effort with 24 digs.

"Losing to them gave us some fire," Smith said. "We were ready to come at them as hard as we could."

The Angels, who have won 12 of their last 13 matches, took control early on and never let their foot off the gas. They used a balanced attack with five different hitters to overwhelm the Markers on the front line.

"Their firepower was the difference," Nerinx Hall coach Ed Naeger said. "It's hard to beat a team when they're on like they were."

St. Joseph's had won 23 successive matches against the Markers heading into that mid-September meeting. The loss came as somewhat of a shock to the players, who vowed to get even.

The Angels used what Baliva called "our best match of the season" to get the job done.

They bolted out to a 13-4 lead in the opening set and never looked back.

"It was definitely motivation for us," St. Joseph's coach Jacqui Zancanata said. "When the district (schedule) came out, we wanted our revenge game and we got it."

Morrissey and Baliva paced a multi-faceted attack that recorded 34 kills.

Senior Avery Scheiner and juniors Kayla Jansen and Madison Swehla all chipped in with key kills. Sophomore setter Katie Hickman ran the offense to perfection. Smith and senior Anna Duncan triggered a strong defensive effort.

"We had super-high energy," Baliva said.

That was evident from opening serve.

St. Joseph's took command behind a trio of service points from Duncan. Jansen followed with back-to-back kills before Baliva and Scheiner closed the set with thunderous kills.

The Markers used their most impressive run of the night to take a 5-2 lead in the second set behind the hitting of Kate Schaller and the serving of Hannah Whatley-Blaine. But St. Joseph's rallied to take the lead for good on kill by Morrissey and a double block from Baliva and Scheiner. Swehla put her team up by two games with a rocket-like spike.

St. Joseph's scored five of the first six points in the finale. Fittingly, Morrissey ended with 81-minute affair with her final kill.

The tradition-rich Angels will be looking to reach the final four for the first time since they won the Class 4 title in 2017.

St. Joseph's beat St. Dominic 30-28, 25-17, 25-23 on Oct. 5 and heads into Saturday's elite eight matchup with plenty of momentum.