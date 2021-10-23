St. Joseph's sweeps Incarnate Word to claim first district crown since 2017

FRONTENAC — St. Joseph’s junior Abbie Raga did her homework.
The preparation paid off for Raga and St. Joseph’s on its home floor with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Incarnate Word in the Class 5 District 5 girls volleyball championship.
The Angels also outlasted the Red Knights in a tight four-set Metro Women's Athletics Association match Monday.
“I was watching film, just thinking about all the things that helped us win the game earlier in the week,” Raga said.
This victory gave the Angels (16-9-1) their 26th district title but first since 2017.
The four-year district drought is the longest span between postseason runs for St. Joseph’s since 1990.
“It was our goal from day one to break what's been happening and to push through for a district win,” St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata said.
Claire Morrissey had a match-high 16 kills, including five in the first set as the Angels set the tone by building a 16-6 lead. Raga ran a balanced attack recording 33 assists.
Elizabeth Duffy and Allison Jansen each had nine kills and three blocks for St. Joseph’s (16-9-1), which will host Francis Howell Central (18-8-3) or Pattonville (21-7-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5 sectional match.
“It's a great honor, especially since it has been since (2017),” Morrissey said. “Now we're on that road and it's been our goal all season and so it's just one step at a time.”
Tara Greenberry had nine kills and four blocks and Kennedy Femmer added six kills, three blocks and two aces for Incarnate Word (14-20-1), which was seeking its 35th district title.
Elisabeth Laffold had 25 assists for the Red Knights, who swept Webster Groves in a district semifinal Friday but lost five of their last six matches.
A pair of Ellie Witthaus kills gave Incarnate Word a 20-19 lead in the third set, but the Angels began storming back when a free ball by Megan Fogarty found the floor for a point. Fogarty followed with a block and a kill to give the Angels a 22-20 lead on their way to the sweep.
“We made some serious runs I thought, and I was hoping we could do a little better down the stretch,” Incarnate coach Shane Weber said. “We were right there in games two and three for sure, and just couldn't close the door.”
With most district championships being played Monday and Tuesday — Pattonville plays Monday at Howell Central in the District 6 title match — Zancanata hopes the extra break will be an advantage.
It will give the Angels, whose seven-match win streak includes a sweep of Eureka on Tuesday, a couple of extra practices. Plus, there's the opportunity to scout the next opponent.
“We just need to keep working on those little things and cleaning those up,” Zancanata said. “That's what we're going to keep working on.”