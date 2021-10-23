St. Joseph's sweeps Incarnate Word to claim first district crown since 2017

“It's a great honor, especially since it has been since (2017),” Morrissey said. “Now we're on that road and it's been our goal all season and so it's just one step at a time.”

Tara Greenberry had nine kills and four blocks and Kennedy Femmer added six kills, three blocks and two aces for Incarnate Word (14-20-1), which was seeking its 35th district title.

Elisabeth Laffold had 25 assists for the Red Knights, who swept Webster Groves in a district semifinal Friday but lost five of their last six matches.

A pair of Ellie Witthaus kills gave Incarnate Word a 20-19 lead in the third set, but the Angels began storming back when a free ball by Megan Fogarty found the floor for a point. Fogarty followed with a block and a kill to give the Angels a 22-20 lead on their way to the sweep.

“We made some serious runs I thought, and I was hoping we could do a little better down the stretch,” Incarnate coach Shane Weber said. “We were right there in games two and three for sure, and just couldn't close the door.”

With most district championships being played Monday and Tuesday — Pattonville plays Monday at Howell Central in the District 6 title match — Zancanata hopes the extra break will be an advantage.