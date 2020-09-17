St. Louis County volleyball players may have tough decision if season is moved to spring

Incarnate Word junior Emma O’Keefe remembers the feeling she had when she heard the news.
“I was a little bit of anger and sadness,” O’Keefe said. “I'm still eager to play.”
O’Keefe was referring to the mandate issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page banning moderate contact sports such as volleyball for high school teams due to coronavirus pandemic spread concerns.
St. Louis County schools were hoping to be able to begin play the first week of October, but those hopes were dashed by Page’s decision, which has sparked numerous protests from students and parents at Page’s house and office in Clayton. They question the evidence and numbers he used in making the decision.
Moreover, the decision set up a realistic scenario that could require the county’s top volleyball players to decide whether to play high school or club this spring.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association had previously announced a special spring option for schools who couldn’t play their fall sports due to Covid-19. The deadline for schools to opt for the spring option is tomorrow.
The problem with that for volleyball is the high school spring sports season falls in the heart of the club season. MSHSAA bylaws state that a player cannot do both at the same time.
“Essentially, they cannot miss games or practice for the same sport in the same season,” Jason West, MSHSAA Communications Director, said. “So, that essentially means that they can't practice or play with a club team. It's there to protect the high school team itself.”
West said there are no current proposals to provide an exception to the bylaw for this school year. Illinois’ high school activities association recently tabled discussion on a similar exception after it moved its fall sports to a special spring session.
While there have been threats of legal action against Page seeking injunctive relief of the mandate, such an effort would be the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary.
So, barring a change of course from Page, if the county schools opt for the spring season then the top volleyball players in St. Louis County will have to decide between high school and club.
“I would have to think so heavily on that because there's so many positives to both and like zero cons to both as well,” O’Keefe said. “Obviously with recruiting I know club would be a better chance for me on that, but high school is also amazing as well and I just love my teammates so much. Both of my teams are like my family.”
Thankfully for O’Keefe, she may not have to make that decision. Incarnate Word has decided, after consulting with legal counsel, that it can play sports despite Page’s mandate, as long as the contests are outside of St. Louis County.
The Red Knights softball team played in St. Charles on Tuesday. The volleyball team has matches at Duchesne and Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
But unless other schools follow Incarnate Word’s lead, the Red Knights will be the exception to the rule.
“I think it puts kids in a tough situation,” Incarnate Word volleyball coach Shane Weber said. “Especially the kids that are 16u and 17u, which is a heavy recruiting age.”
Weber is also the associate club director for Rockwood Thunder, one of the region’s top club programs. He understands the importance of high school and club.
“We don't want to make any either one more important, because they're not,” Weber said. “They both have extremely high benefits for the young women.”
But would MSHSAA’s bylaw that is intended to protect high schools work against them in the spring volleyball scenario at least in the short term?
“We fully support high school sports and the experience of that is because it's a different experience to the club experience,” Cary Cusamano, High Performance girls division director and associate club director, said. “I think you're putting a lot of people between a very real rock and a hard place where they're going to have to make some tough decisions and I believe unfortunately that high schools are going to be really hit hard by this.”
It comes down to college recruiting and exposure, especially for sophomore and junior players. High level club volleyball offers more opportunity through regional tournaments where colleges can scout numerous top players at one venue.
Eureka sophomore Dana Grib is one of those in limbo. A member of Rockwood Thunder, she also figured to have a prominent role on varsity for the Wildcats.
Grib is entering into her prime college recruitment period.
“I've been playing for eight years with Rockwood Thunder and it would be really tough to pick between the two,” Grib said.
“There's a lot more excitement whenever you're in high school because (whenever you play a rival) the crowds are huge, not even with just parents but like all the students that go to it.”
Rockwood Thunder and High Performance – the region’s two largest clubs – would be willing to work with county high schools if MSHSAA would grant an exception.
“If that were to occur, we would handle it with a very open line of communication with the high school coaches, we need to know what their schedule is and they need to know what our schedule wants to be,” Weber said. “And we need to work together with that, you know there are certain trips and qualifiers and things that occur.”
Making that communication easier is that club coaching rosters are littered with high school coaches.
“We've worked hard in both boys and girls volleyball to develop really good relationships with high school coaches and also try and provide a good service for them, where, ‘Hey, we're going to train your kids up and they're going to be better when they get to you,’” Cusamano said. “So, yeah, I think over the years it used to be more contentious, but now that has softened so I do think that there can be a solution. It's just going to be tough.”
But such a solution is merely hypothetical unless MSHSAA grants an exception, which isn’t likely.
“Those same students are making those choices, no matter when they are playing to either be practicing or playing with a club or being on their high school team,” West said. “We see that in soccer, we see that in softball, baseball. There are a number of sports that those decisions are being made all the time.”
Grib hopes she doesn’t have to make that decision and that Page changes his mind.
“We could play tomorrow,” Grib said. “We just want to get in the gym.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.