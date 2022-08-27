St. Pius X outlasts Althoff to claim inaugural Brace For Impact Tournament crown

FENTON — Members of the St. Pius X girls volleyball team are celebrating NHL style.

Winners of the inaugural Brace For Impact Tournament hosted by MICDS at Legacy VTC on Saturday, the Lancers were presented with a large cup-like trophy.

“We saw that trophy, we were like, we have to have that for St. Pius,” coach Shannon Leftridge said. “We have to put that in our trophy case.”

The trophy case will have to wait for its newest addition.

Clutching the trophy, senior Hannah Burch asked Leftridge if each of the players could have a day with it before returning it to the school, much like winners of hockey’s Stanley Cup get. The petition was granted.

The Lancers earned it going 5-0 in the two-day, season-opening tournament, culminating in a 25-22, 18-25, 25-11 win over Althoff in the championship match.

“That was motivation,” Leftridge said of the trophy. “I couldn't be more proud of them the first time we're out and we really played together as a team.”

Youth was served for St. Pius, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Sophomore Hannah Leftridge and freshman Bennett Raterman each had 13 kills, and freshman Elena Ruble had 25 assists and four aces for the Lancers.

Hannah Leftridge, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, and Raterman, a 6-3 middle hitter, gave St. Pius X a balanced attack.

“The energy was there, 100%,” Hannah Leftridge said. “And we all came together when we're in the front line.”

Raterman had the hot hand with seven kills in the third set. She put three down in a four-point span to give the Lancers a 17-7 lead and fittingly ended the 1-hour, 11-minute match with another blast off a Ruble feed.

“I couldn't have done it without my backrow passing with Elena and Hannah Burch up there setting me,” Raterman said. “And Karlie Lane, our libero, she was always talking to me, telling me where to go.”

Ruble didn’t overthink the offense in the third set.

“She had the hot hand,” Ruble said of Raterman. “That's it.”

Ruble came up with the play of the match late in the third. Racing along the net and simply trying to keep the point alive, Ruble made a no-look punch of the ball and it fell for a kill.

St. Pius X's effort overcame a strong game up front by Althoff’s Alaina Lester. The 5-10 junior had five kills and seven blocks for the Crusaders (4-2).

“She's a beast,” Althoff coach Carly Thomas said. “She jumps so high. She's so physical, and yet she's still so raw. She is going to be a different player by the end of this season.”

St. Pius X took advantage of a shaky Althoff serve receive in the first set. Ruble put down three straight aces and Hannah Leftridge added another as the Lancers took control of the opener.

Althoff got to within one late in the frame, but a Ruble tip and an Emma Frazier ace clinched the first set for St. Pius.

“We played very tight at the beginning, but once we got comfortable with each other, we began to play like we had in practice for the last few weeks,” Raterman said.

Althoff scored the first nine points of the second set. Addison Leib put down three aces and Lester added a kill.

St. Pius X cut the deficit to within a point, but a Lester block and kill helped send the match to a third set.

“I feel like every match that we've been in, we've had to come back from behind, and they're learning how to finish matches and playing as a team,” Thomas said. “It's really inspiring because they come together and they have fun.”

St. Pius hopes the tournament championship is a sign of things to come this season with a young, but talented roster.