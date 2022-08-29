Stanfill helps keep defending state champion Westminster on track with win over St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Westminster senior libero Avery Stanfill is digging life as a defending state champion.

Both figuratively and literally.

Stanfill is the back-row glue that continues to keep the Wildcats humming along.

That was never more evident than on Monday when her point-saving digs down the stretch helped Westminster knock off St. Dominic 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18 in an early-season showdown of area powers in O'Fallon.

Westminster improved to 6-0 after winning the Visitation Tournament over the weekend.

Stanfill anchored the defense on last year's Class 4 state championship squad with a team-best 337 digs.

The 5-foot-8-inch sparkplug is doing the same thing again this fall. Only this time around, she is doing it with a state crown under her belt.

"It's cool," she said of the Wildcats' lofty status. "Now, everyone is coming after us. Last year, they just underestimated us."

Stanfill is one of six key players back from that history-making 26-8 team that captured the second state title in program history with a three-set sweep of Logan-Rogersville at Show-Me Center in early November.

She provides the stability for senior sluggers Abby Siess, Shelby Truitt, Alli Bishop and Emma Fairchild.

"She makes really clutch plays for us all the time," Siess said. "She doesn't get the publicity that the rest of us get - but she should."

Stanfill turned in one of the biggest plays of the night with a head-first diving save of a kill attempt by St. Dominic sophomore Keeley Skiljan late in the fourth game. The eye-popping recovery led to a thunderous spike by Bishop that put the Wildcats up 22-18.

"She had so many one-armed digs this game, I was in awe," Truitt said. "She was insane."

Stanfill, who will continue her career at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, finished the 1-hour 41 contest with 11 digs, all of which came at opportune times.

"Avery is really our calming influence in the back row," Westminster coach Ben Briney said. "She's one of those liberos that is not all that flashy because she's always in the right spot. She reads the play so well."

The libero role was seemingly made for the soft-spoken Stanfill.

"For me, defense is one of the most fun parts of the game," Stanfill said. "It fits my personality, kind of a behind-the-scenes person."

The Wildcats were clicking on all cylinders against St. Dominic (0-1), which finished third in Class 5 last season and carries hopes of reaching the final four for the third season in a row.

Siess, Truitt and Bishop all took turns coming up with big hits. Junior setter Lexi Frazier ran the offense to perfection.

Westminster closed the opening set on a 7-2 run behind three successive service points from Siess and a kill by Fairchild.

The Wildcats then scored six of the final nine points of the next game to grab control of the match. A double block from Kylie Robertson and Truitt highlighted the blitz.

St. Dominic climbed back into the contest with a solid performance in the third set. Anna Kohmetscher and Mary Kate Mulvaney led the attack.

Westminster regained command with a 12-6 start to the deciding fourth game. St. Dominic battled back to tie at 18-all before Siess triggered an impressive 7-0 match-closing salvo. Myah DeRossett added a huge block during crunch time.

"We just tried to stay as clean as possible and play our game," Truitt said. "We were making too many errors. When we finally started making them make the errors, that's when we got going again."

The Wildcats broke a nine-match losing streak against St. Dominic. Their previous win in the series was a 25-8, 25-11 triumph on Sept. 29, 2012.

St. Dominic was playing its first match of the campaign and did not appear at all rusty. The Crusaders displayed several stretches of breathtaking offensive flair.

"We're still getting our feet under us," St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. "I think we can take plenty of positives out of this. We'll go back to the drawing board and make some adjustments. But, it was still a great first match for us."

The Wildcats, who have won 20 consecutive contests, are in a strong position to make another title run. They came from out of nowhere last season, but won't have that luxury this time around.