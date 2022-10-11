Stanfill hits digs milestone as Westminster sweeps Parkway West

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Westminster Christian senior Avery Stanfill didn’t know what was coming, but neither did most of her teammates until it was happening.

Stanfill, the Wildcats’ libero, recorded her 1,000th career dig in a non-conference girls volleyball match against visiting Parkway West on Tuesday night. The milestone occurred in the second set and she was greeted to hugs and an impromptu singing of “Happy 1,000 Digs” to the tune of the traditional “Happy Birthday” song between sets.

“I was not expecting it,” Stanfill said.

The celebration was a team effort. Senior Alli Bishop let everyone know the milestone was coming up before the match and junior Shelby Truitt led the chorus.

“I just like celebrating my teammates and I'm always singing and dancing on the court, whether I look good or not,” Truitt said.

More importantly, Westminster looked good in a tense 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 sweep of West in what could be a preview of the Class 4 District 2 championship match in two weeks.

Westminster (23-2-5), the defending Class 4 state champion and No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, has the top seed, while West (16-9-2) is the second seed.

“Obviously, it's a big game,” Westminster coach Ben Briney said. “That's a heck of a team over there. Their coach has done an awesome job getting them ready, but to be able to come in and beat a team in three close sets like that, it feels great and it does give us motivation, knowing that we can play in any situation going into districts.”

Emma Fairchild (13 kills) and Truitt (11 kills) led a balanced Wildcats attack. Bishop put down 10 kills and Abby Siess had eight spikes. Sophie Shaver and Lexi Frazier combined for 34 assists.

Elise Frost had a match-high 16 kills and Madeline Jennings added nine more for West. Maddy Bach had 32 assists.

West had tied and beaten Westminster playing two separate times in the same day at the Borgia Tournament on Sept. 10. The was the last loss for Westminster, which has gone 12-0-3 since.

“Serve receive was probably the biggest difference,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “It was the same team, same positions, stuff like that. But when we can attack on serve receive, we are able to play competitively and really execute.”

The first set was tightly played with eight lead changes and nine ties as each team's libero, West’s Cece Watts and Stanfill, led spirited defensive efforts that kept numerous would-be kills off the floor.

“To have a libero like Avery that is just calm and even keel no matter what the score is, no matter what's going on in the game, is huge,” Briney said. “It just brings a calming presence to the court and everybody else feeds off of that.”

Stanfill added, “Our blockers always funnel the ball where we want it to go and that helps us a lot.”

Westminster finally broke it open by finishing the set on a 7-0 run. Frazier sparked the final surge, finding Truitt and Fairchild for kills and ending the set with an ace.

Westminster led for the vast majority of the second set before West attempted to turn the tables with a late run of its own. Frost put down a pair of kills and Gabbie Catlett added an ace to spark a 7-0 run to give the Longhorns a 25-24 lead.

But Westminster righted the ship with spikes from Kylie Robertson and Bishop, and Truitt’s fourth kill of the set gave the Wildcats a 2-0 led.

West Jumped out to an early lead in the third set, but Westminster chipped away and pulled ahead late. Truitt and Fairchild each had four spikes, and Bishop had the hot hand finishing the 1 hour, 27-minute match with her seventh kill of the frame.

Truitt said getting a win over West gives the Wildcats a boost of confidence with postseason approaching.