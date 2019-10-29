Festus Tigers senior Bria Garmon (22) races into make a bump pass during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Festus Tigers senior Taylor Jackson (4) gets consoled by a teammate after the loss during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers senior Bria Garmon (22) hits against the blocking of Sainte Genevieve Dragons junior Marysa Flieg (26) and Ste. Genevieve Dragons senior Ella Reed (10) during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve Dragons junior Brittney Kreitler (5) stretches out to bring the ball back into play during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers sophomore Kinsey Benack (2) hits past the blocking of the Ste. Genevieve Dragons junior Marysa Flieg (26) and Ste. Genevieve Dragons junior Maci Reynolds (3) during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers sophomore Kinsey Benack (2) hits past the blocking of Ste. Genevieve Dragons junior Marysa Flieg (26) and Sainte Genevieve Dragons junior Maci Reynolds (3) during the class 3 district 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers senior Bria Garmon (22) tips the ball over the block attempt of Ste. Genevieve Dragons senior Ella Reed (10) during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve Dragons senior Julia McKlin (2) tips the ball over the block attempt of Festus Tigers junior Lily Brickhaus (15) during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve players celebrate their victory in game one during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers senior Kate Todd (5) sets the ball for her teammate during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers sophomore Kinsey Benack (2) receives the ball during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve Dragons head coach Jessica Fallert watches the play during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers head coach Karen Biehle checks with her assistant about the number of time outs she has left during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve Dragons senior Jaida Greminger (12) with a reverse bump pass during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers freshman Claire Martin (1) hits off the blocking of Ste. Genevieve Dragons senior Julia McKlin (2) for a point during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve players celebrate a point by a block during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve players celebrate their district championship during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Ste. Genevieve players rush to the court to celebrate their championship during the Class 3 District 2 finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers senior Bria Garmon (22) tips the ball over the blocking attempt of North County Raiders senior Kayleigh Winch (22) during the Class 3 District 2 semifinals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers freshman Claire Martin (1) has the ball hit off her arms and drop down to the floor in a failed block attempt during the class 3 district 2 semi-finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers junior Jessica Hebenstreit (11) hits against the blocking of North County Raiders sophomore Emma Gaugel (2) and North County Raiders junior Emily Veach (15) during the class 3 district 2 semi-finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
Festus Tigers senior Bria Garmon (22) hits against the blocking of North County Raiders senior Kayleigh Winch (22) and North County Raiders junior Emily Veach (15) during the class 3 district 2 semi-finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
North County Raiders Kim Winch (31) hits against the blocking of Festus Tigers freshman Claire Martin (1) during the class 3 district 2 semi-finals match on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Festus High School in Festus, MO.
FESTUS — The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team is finally healthy when it matters most.
The Dragons sputtered at below .500 during the regular season with key injuries to outside hitter Julia McKlin and setter Brittney Kreitler. They took the No. 5 seed into the Class 3 District 2, but played much better with their full lineup on the floor scoring wins over De Soto and top-seed Park Hills Central to advance to the championship match against No. 2 seed Festus on Tuesday night.
“My kids worked hard,” Ste. Genevieve coach Jessica Fallert said. “Everybody stepped up to the plate when we had people out, but it just wasn’t clicking like I knew that this lineup clicked.”
It came together in a big way as the Dragons swept Festus 25-23, 25-17 to win their fourth consecutive district championship. McKlin put down 11 kills and Marysa Flieg added 10 kills while Kreitler notched 25 assists.
“We’re for sure finally 100 percent the best we could be,” McKlin said.
Ste. Genevieve (14-14-4) will host a Class 3 sectional and quarterfinal on Saturday. Times and opponents have yet to be determined.
Kinsey Benack put down 10 kills for Festus, which finished the season at 21-11-2. Bria Garmon (No. 2 in the area in kills) was held to nine kills and Kate Todd had 19 assists.
“Ste. Gen was hot on the right day, the right time,” Festus coach Karen Biehle said. “They got their setter back as we got ours back, but they played well today and when it was time to put it away they put it away.”
Garmon and Benack combined for nine kills for Festus as did McKlin and Flieg for Ste. Genevieve during the early going.
“Our energy was there, which it hasn’t been there all season,” Garmon said. “We played hard, we had all our kids back. We’re good. We had the heart.”
A kill by Ella Reed and an ace by Kreitler broke a 20-20 tie for the Dragons. A few points later, Kreitler found Flieg and McKlin for kills to clinch a tight first set for Ste. Genevieve.
A 7-2 run midway through the nightcap gave the Dragons a 21-16 lead. McKlin and Flieg had kills and Reed put down an ace during the spurt.
Ste. Genevieve took firm control after a McKlin kill and a Jaida Greminger ace made it 23-17. McKlin followed with a block and another Greminger ace clinched the Dragons’ first win in eight tries against Festus dating back to Aug. 22, 2017.
The Dragons were able to hold Garmon, who averages 5.39 kills a game, to just three in the second set.
“She’s their leading attacker by far,” Fallert said. “You have to stop her. That’s the name of the game. That was our plan coming into it. We knew we had to get our block there and our defense had to be ready to roll and they were tonight.”
Festus beat No. 3 seed North County (16-17) in a semifinal 25-23, 25-18. Garmon had 16 kills, Benack added eight kills and Todd had a whopping 32 assists to go with four kills and an ace for the Tigers.
Festus had its fair share of injuries to overcome this season as Garmon (oblique strain), Todd (concussion) and Claire Martin (hip) all missed significant time.
“I’m just proud of us,” Garmon said. “This whole season we fought so many injuries and we fought back. We did all we could.”
