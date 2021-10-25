Stellar net play powers Nerinx Hall past Windsor for district title

“We talked at practice and all week long about how we had to play big,” Naeger said. “We had to play above the net. We knew that Windsor was undersized and that they tip and roll a lot. They’re an awesome team. They have good defenders and they get into their system a lot. But we knew if we threw hands over the net, they were going to have trouble.”

The 5-foot-9 LaVigne had six kills and the 6-foot Veltz finished with five kills. Junior setter Michaela Stuckey had 16 assists. Sophomore Hannah Whatley-Blaine came off the bench and chipped in with five kills, while sophomore Taylor Reynolds had 10 assists.

Nerinx Hall overcame a 15-14 deficit in the first set by scoring 11 of the next 13 points. A kill by senior McKenna Smith and a Windsor hitting error settled the matter.

Windsor opened with a 3-0 lead in the second set, but the Markers took the lead for good at 7-6 and never looked back. Veltz had the final point on a kill.

“About halfway through that second set, you could feel the air kind of come out of the other side,” Naeger said. “We got a lot of momentum. They went up 3-0 in that second set, then we sided out and started to roll. We scored six or seven points in a row and I think that kind of deflated them a little bit.”