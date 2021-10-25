Stellar net play powers Nerinx Hall past Windsor for district title

OAKLAND — A key to success in volleyball is power at the net, and the Nerinx Hall Markers displayed plenty of that Monday.
Seniors Katie Boston and Frannie Lavigne and junior Suzannah Veltz were front-row terrors as Nerinx Hall defeated Windsor 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 in the Class 4 District 3 championship match at Ursuline High School.
“The key was definitely our dominance (at the net), putting our heads together and being a team,” said the 6-foot Boston, who had eight kills. “The last few games, we’ve struggled like a roller coaster — going up and down. This was a good up for us. We found our momentum and we had a good crowd here. As soon as we got our momentum, it didn’t stop. It just kept going.”
The Markers (19-10-4) advanced to host a sectional match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Nerinx Hall. They will face Rosati-Kain or Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which meet in the District 4 title match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience.
Thursday's winner will move on to the Class 4 state quarterfinals Saturday. Nerinx Hall reached the Class 4 semifinals last year, falling to Willard before settling for fourth place.
If the Markers continue to perform as they did against Windsor (27-4-3), coach Ed Naeger will accept the results with no regrets. Nerinx Hall’s district title was its second in a row after falling short the previous 18 years.
“We talked at practice and all week long about how we had to play big,” Naeger said. “We had to play above the net. We knew that Windsor was undersized and that they tip and roll a lot. They’re an awesome team. They have good defenders and they get into their system a lot. But we knew if we threw hands over the net, they were going to have trouble.”
The 5-foot-9 LaVigne had six kills and the 6-foot Veltz finished with five kills. Junior setter Michaela Stuckey had 16 assists. Sophomore Hannah Whatley-Blaine came off the bench and chipped in with five kills, while sophomore Taylor Reynolds had 10 assists.
Nerinx Hall overcame a 15-14 deficit in the first set by scoring 11 of the next 13 points. A kill by senior McKenna Smith and a Windsor hitting error settled the matter.
Windsor opened with a 3-0 lead in the second set, but the Markers took the lead for good at 7-6 and never looked back. Veltz had the final point on a kill.
“About halfway through that second set, you could feel the air kind of come out of the other side,” Naeger said. “We got a lot of momentum. They went up 3-0 in that second set, then we sided out and started to roll. We scored six or seven points in a row and I think that kind of deflated them a little bit.”
It was more of the same in the third set as Nerinx Hall was never pushed. The Markers rolled to leads of 9-3 and 19-6 before Veltz’s kill made it 24-12. A mishit by the Owls ended the proceedings.
It was one of many unforced errors by jittery Windsor, which was on its heels for most of the match.
“We did not play well,” Owls coach Stephany Dueker said. “We did not do anything we normally do. We did not serve well, we did not pass well, we did not put balls in holes. They got in our head."
There was never any rest for the Owls.
When Boston rotated out, Veltz entered the game and was a mirror image of Boston.
“Me and Suzannah make a great team of middles. We know what we’re doing,” Boston said. “She knows how to execute and I think we all had really great chemistry tonight. Chemistry and dominance are what held us together.”
Naeger said it has been the Markers’ goal all along to not suffer any lapses when Boston leaves the game. Veltz has made that happen.
“We talked at the beginning of the year and said, ‘Listen, we want it to be where teams can’t strategize against us. When Katie goes out and (Veltz) comes in, we don’t want them to put the better attacker against (Veltz),’” Naeger said. “We wanted them to be Ying and Yang.”
Windsor was playing without senior outside hitter Madison Heaghney, junior setter Madison Williams and junior defensive specialist Sophie Romano. No player on the Owls roster stood taller than 5-9.
“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity,” said Dueker, who will graduate just two seniors. “We had three on the bench with crutches; two of them are starters. We’ve plugged along without them. The girls have done a very good job of working through injuries and our height — or lack thereof. We’ve done some smart things and they all grew as players. Tonight, our margin for error was very small and we made way too many errors.”