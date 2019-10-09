IMPERIAL — It didn’t take Seckman middle blocker Tayler Neal very long to get back into the swing of things on the volleyball court.
Playing in her first match since rolling her left ankle Sept. 28 in the Seckman Tournament, the sophomore excelled in all phases Wednesday as the Jaguars swept Ritenour 25-12, 25-10 in a Suburban Conference Green Pool girls volleyball match.
Neal set the tone with an early service run in the first set and smashed home several kills in to help Seckman (15-9-2, 6-1) pull away in the second set.
“Sitting on the bench watching, you just want to get back out there as soon as possible,” Neal said.
Neal’s return had a domino effect on the entire team as the Jaguars snapped a three-match skid.
“She was killing it every direction,” Seckman coach Paula Baechle said. “On the right-side she was killing. She was in the middle she was killing it. She was on the outside where she’s most comfortable. You couldn’t tell she was out for any games at all.”
Neal finished with three kills and a block. Her two aces led a dominant service attack that featured 11 total Seckman aces.
When the Jaguars weren’t putting down an ace, their aggressive serve kept Ritenour (14-8, 3-4) out of system virtually the entire match.
“It’s really big,” Baechle said. “We work on it. We practice it. Let’s work on out-of-system balls. Let’s get them out-of-system. How do we get them out-of-system? We work every day on serve and serve receive, serve and serve receive. It sounds monotonous and boring, but it’s those fundamentals that we work on consistently.”
Seckman took an 8-2 lead in the first set behind Neal’s serve. Two straight aces by Neal extended the lead to 23-8 and Taylor Beaven’s kill clinched the opening frame for the Jaguars.
Beaven put down 11 kills and a pair of aces and Madi Robinson had 13 assists and two aces for Seckman. Erin Treis had a match-high three aces.
“Getting those easy points, it gives us a huge lead,” Robinson said. “I think we are more comfortable with running plays that are a little more risky so that points lead gives us a little more confidence and allows a little bit more aggressive with our offensive play.”
Neal sandwiched a pair of kills around a Robinson ace to give Seckman a 5-1 lead in the second set.
After Ritenour cut the deficit to one, the Jaguars responded with a 10-2 run to take control. Cate Casey had a pair of aces during the salvo as Seckman took a 15-6 lead.
Beaven blasted six spikes as the Jaguars continued to pour it on and she fittingly ended the match with a pair of aces.
“Recently we haven’t been too hot with our serves, but tonight that was one of our main goals getting our serves in,” Beaven said. “Tonight we did a good job executing.”
Seckman’s defense led by libero Cate Casey was relentless as well. Robinson highlighted the effort with a pancake dig in the first set.
“They moved the ball around,” Baechle said. “They worked together as a team. This was probably the best gelled group and having everybody back was huge.”
Amber Glen and MeKayla Stephens each had three kills for Ritenour and Ava Biesterfeld had nine assists.
Huskies coach Ellen Kim was especially encouraged by the play of her three freshmen — Glen, Caroline Wong and Sophia Reppert.
“Our serve receive was not as good as it normally is,” Kim said. “We were off tonight for sure.”