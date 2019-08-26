Subscribe for 99¢
Taylor Guy, O'Fallon

Taylor Guy, O'Fallon volleyball

Helped Panthers post fourth consecutive season with 30 or more victories (31-8) and reach a Class 4A sectional final last season by averaging 1.56 kills and .83 blocks per set, including 73 solos. The 5-foot-11 middle hitter is only senior on this season's team.