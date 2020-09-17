Timberland uses fourth set comeback to top Fort Zumwalt West

O’FALLON, Mo. — Timberland girls volleyball coach Nathan Harman challenged his team. And his Wolves responded.
Down big in the fourth set at Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday night, Harman wanted to see more effort.
“West looked like they wanted it more, they were determined,” Harman said. “We were kind of hanging our heads with a few mistakes we made, and I just told them you know we need to shake that stuff off.”
Timberland responded by finishing the set, and the match, on an 18-5 run to secure a 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 win against a determined Jaguars squad in a GAC South showdown.
Carly Glendinning filled the stat sheet with 12 kills, five blocks, two aces and an assist for Timberland (5-2-2, 4-0). Zoey Mitchell had 18 assists to go with three kills and three aces, Averi Runge had six kills, Audrey Keeven and Alexy Hunt each had five spikes and Claire Hachman put down a trio of aces.
“We said we've got to get out there and bring that same energy,” Glendinning said of the rally. “I think as a team we just collectively decided like, ‘Hey, this isn't who we are. Let's play our volleyball.’”
It started with a stronger block up front. Glendinning and Kate Peterson had a key combination stuff, but the Timberland front line got hands on several other West attempts, allowing the Wolves to stay in system.
Glendinning raised her game after a quiet second and third set, putting down five kills during the comeback.
“Once we started to get our blocks back, our hitting was getting more aggressive,” Glendinning said.
Kills from Hunt and Runge ended the 1 hour, 37-minute match and gave Timberland its fifth straight win over West (2-4, 2-2), a streak that goes back to Aug. 27, 2018.
Middle hitters Gwen Marino and Madison Weydert combined for 20 kills for West, while Kaleigh Proetz provided damage from the outside for the Jaguars with nine kills.
“We did get thrown off a little bit there and it was one big run and that's the game of volleyball,” West coach Austin Darst said. “They got the bigger run that game.”
Both teams swapped three-point leads in a back-and-forth opening set that featured 11 ties and three lead changes. A Glendinning kill helped give Timberland some separation late and a West serving error finally clinched the opener for the Wolves.
“This team has so much fight in them and they look at every opponent across the net and they truly believe that they can win every match,” Harman said.
Glendinning had five kills and a block from Timberland, while Marino had five kills and two stuffs for West in the first set.
Weydert put down five kills and Ella Baetje and Ellie Shockley each had an ace to help West jump out to a 17-11 lead in the second set.
Kills from Runge and Mitchell and an ace by Emma Sliger helped Timberland get to within one point late in the set, but a Katelyn Irvin ace for West tilted the court back to the Jaguars’ favor and spikes from Shockley and Weydert evened the match at a set apiece.
Mitchell put down three aces and Hunt and Keeven each added a pair of kills as Timberland led wire-to-wire in the third set. A Peterson ace and Glendinning’s third block of the frame officially gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead.
“It was a lot of hard work and we really had to work for it because this wasn’t going to be an easy team and we knew that going in,” Mitchell said. “And I think we just gave it up in certain parts, but overall, we were pretty consistent.”
An unlikely kill by Marino gave West the momentum in the fourth set. Scrambling to simply keep the point alive, Marino’s bump hit the top of the net and fell on the Timberland side of the court for a point. Boosted by the bounce, the Jaguars won the seven of the next nine points to take a 14-7 lead.
“For me it's all about attitude and to have that winning mentality,” Darst said. “We didn't let up the entire game and went down swinging and so being able to play at this high level was a big improvement on what we've seen and what I said is this is the first loss that we can walk away with our heads held high. We will work on the unforced errors, but we can still be proud of how we played tonight.”
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
Timberland def. Fort Zumwalt West
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.