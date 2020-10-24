 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Large school schools - 10/23
1. Lafayette (13-1) was idle.
2. Cor Jesu (10-0) vs. Eureka (7-3), 5:30 p.m.
3. Eureka (7-3) at Cor Jesu (10-0), 5:30 p.m.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-5) was idle.
5. Oakville (9-1) vs. Parkway West (7-2), 5:45 p.m.
6. Seckman (12-5) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (10-4) was idle.
8. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
9. St. Joseph's (5-3) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (14-6) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/23
1. St. Dominic (17-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (24-4) at Visitation (6-6), 5:15 p.m.
3. St. Pius X (17-7) was idle.
4. Warrenton (19-4) was idle.
5. St. Clair (17-3) was idle.
6. Hermann (20-6) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (12-11) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-6) was idle.
10. Jefferson (12-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports