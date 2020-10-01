 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 9/30
1. Lafayette (4-0) at St. Dominic (10-2), 6 p.m.
2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
3. Oakville (1-0) was idle.
4. Timberland (6-3) was idle.
5. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.
6. Lindbergh (0-2) at Parkway West (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) at St. Clair (12-1), 6 p.m.
8. Seckman (6-2) at Herculaneum (1-7), 7 p.m.
9. Francis Howell (5-2) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (10-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/30
1. St. Dominic (10-2) vs. Lafayette (4-0), 6 p.m.
2. Borgia (13-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (9-2) was idle.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) was idle.
5. St. Clair (12-1) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2), 6 p.m.
6. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (9-5) vs. St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (3-2) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (2-4), 6 p.m.
10. Visitation (1-1) at Villa Duchesne (1-2), 5:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports