|Large school schools - 9/30
|1. Lafayette (4-0) at St. Dominic (10-2), 6 p.m.
|2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (1-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (6-3) was idle.
|5. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.
|6. Lindbergh (0-2) at Parkway West (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) at St. Clair (12-1), 6 p.m.
|8. Seckman (6-2) at Herculaneum (1-7), 7 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (5-2) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (10-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/30
|2. Borgia (13-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (9-2) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (9-5) vs. St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (3-2) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (2-4), 6 p.m.
|10. Visitation (1-1) at Villa Duchesne (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
