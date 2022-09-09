|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Lafayette (8-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (5-0) def. Cor Jesu (2-2), 3-2.
|3. St. Joseph's (2-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-2) lost to Eureka (5-0), 3-2.
|7. Francis Howell Central (6-1) def. Francis Howell (3-3), 3-1.
|8. Marquette (4-1) was idle.
|9. Nerinx Hall (8-1) def. Incarnate Word (4-5), 3-1.
|10. Timberland (2-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (1-4), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. Westminster (9-1) def. John Burroughs (4-4), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (8-1) def. Belleville West (3-6), 2-0.
|3. St. Pius X (7-0) def. Festus (1-3), 3-0.
|4. Freeburg (9-2) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
|5. Mascoutah (8-1) was idle.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0) was idle.
|7. Hermann (5-4) def. Fatima, 3-1.
|8. Jefferson (2-1) at Valle Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
|9. Borgia (2-4) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (1-2), 3-2.
|10. Breese Central (6-4) lost to Columbia (6-4), 2-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.