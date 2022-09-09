 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/8
1. Lafayette (8-1) was idle.
2. Eureka (5-0) def. Cor Jesu (2-2), 3-2.
3. St. Joseph's (2-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (2-2) lost to Eureka (5-0), 3-2.
7. Francis Howell Central (6-1) def. Francis Howell (3-3), 3-1.
8. Marquette (4-1) was idle.
9. Nerinx Hall (8-1) def. Incarnate Word (4-5), 3-1.
10. Timberland (2-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (1-4), 3-0.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/8
1. Westminster (9-1) def. John Burroughs (4-4), 3-0.
2. Mater Dei (8-1) def. Belleville West (3-6), 2-0.
3. St. Pius X (7-0) def. Festus (1-3), 3-0.
4. Freeburg (9-2) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
5. Mascoutah (8-1) was idle.
6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0) was idle.
7. Hermann (5-4) def. Fatima, 3-1.
8. Jefferson (2-1) at Valle Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
9. Borgia (2-4) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (1-2), 3-2.
10. Breese Central (6-4) lost to Columbia (6-4), 2-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News