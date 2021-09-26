 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/25
1. Lafayette (19-2) def. Nixa, 3-0.
2. Eureka (20-0) def. Oakville (13-7), 2-1.
3. Edwardsville (13-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
5. Marquette (18-3) lost to Oakville (13-7), 2-1.
6. Kirkwood (11-8) lost to Visitation (10-8), 2-1.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (7-3) at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) was idle.
9. Cor Jesu (5-4) vs. Nixa, 11 a.m.
10. Nerinx Hall (10-6) lost to Eureka (20-0), 2-0.
Small school schools - 9/25
1. Borgia (13-1) def. Rock Bridge, 3-0.
2. Mater Dei (16-1) vs. Rock Bridge at Borgia, 11:30 a.m.
3. Hermann (10-3) was idle.
4. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (19-4) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (11-4) lost to Eureka (20-0), 2-1.
7. St. Pius X (15-6) lost to Webster Groves (5-13), 2-1.
8. Westminster (12-8) lost to Fort Zumwalt North (12-6), 2-1.
9. John Burroughs (14-1) def. MICDS (4-10), 3-0.
10. Jefferson (16-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

