Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 11/10
1. Lafayette (32-5) was idle.
2. Eureka (30-4) was idle.
3. Cor Jesu (23-5) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (33-7) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (28-9) was idle.
6. Oakville (21-8) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (16-10) was idle.
8. Marquette (28-8) was idle.
9. Nerinx Hall (21-12) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (20-9) was idle.
Small school schools - 11/10
1. Borgia (30-5) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (34-5) was idle.
3. Hermann (31-5) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (25-11) was idle.
5. Jefferson (33-7) was idle.
6. Waterloo (28-6) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (23-9) was idle.
8. Breese Central (31-7) was idle.
9. Freeburg (29-7) was idle.
10. John Burroughs (23-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

