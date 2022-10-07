|Large school schools - 10/6
|1. Eureka (24-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (16-6) def. Marquette (16-8), 3-0.
|3. O'Fallon (22-4) def. Belleville West (13-12), 2-0.
|4. Edwardsville (16-4) at Belleville East (18-10), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (15-5) at Fort Zumwalt South (6-10), 5 p.m.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) vs. Clayton (13-6), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (24-1) def. St. Charles (13-9), 3-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-5) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
|10. Marquette (16-8) lost to Lafayette (16-6), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/6
|1. Westminster (20-2) vs. MICDS (3-15), 5:30 p.m.
|2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (21-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (18-4) def. Wood River (7-17), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (22-5) at Herculaneum (2-11), 6:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (18-7) vs. St. James (3-12), 4:30 p.m.
|7. St. Dominic (17-5) at Timberland (8-4), 5 p.m.
|8. Columbia (18-9) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
|9. Waterloo (17-4) def. Gibault (16-11), 2-0.
|10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.