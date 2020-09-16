|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (4-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (4-5), 5 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Seckman (4-1) at Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1) vs. Seckman (4-1), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-3) vs. Holt (1-3), 5 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell Central (3-4) vs. Francis Howell (3-1), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. St. Dominic (7-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (7-1) vs. New Haven (3-2), 6 p.m.
|3. Hermann (3-2) vs. Rock Bridge, 4:30 p.m.
|4. St. Pius X (7-3) at Herculaneum (0-5), 6:30 p.m.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-2) at Duchesne (0-4), 6 a.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (5-0) at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) was idle.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (9-2) at Perryville (1-1), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
