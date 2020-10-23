|Large school schools - 10/22
|1. Lafayette (13-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (9-0) vs. Villa Duchesne (1-9), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Eureka (7-2) at Summit (3-8), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-5) at Parkway Central (8-4), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Oakville (9-1) was idle.
|6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (10-4) vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m.
|8. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-3) at O'Fallon Christian (2-6), 6 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (14-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/22
|1. St. Dominic (17-3) vs. St. Pius X (17-7), 6 p.m.
|2. Borgia (23-4) vs. Incarnate Word (12-11), 6 p.m.
|3. St. Pius X (17-7) at St. Dominic (17-3), 6 p.m.
|4. Warrenton (19-4) vs. Sullivan (6-19), 6 p.m.
|5. St. Clair (17-3) was idle.
|6. Hermann (20-6) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (12-11) at Borgia (23-4), 6 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-6) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (12-5) at Herculaneum (4-13), 7 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
