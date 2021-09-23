 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/22
1. Lafayette (16-2) def. Incarnate Word (3-3), 3-0.
2. Eureka (12-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (12-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
5. Marquette (14-2) tied St. Dominic (8-3), 1-1.
6. Kirkwood (9-4) lost to Nerinx Hall (7-4), 2-0.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) was idle.
9. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (7-4) tied Pattonville (9-2), 1-1.
Small school schools - 9/22
1. Borgia (13-1) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (16-1) was idle.
3. Hermann (9-3) was idle.
4. Freeburg (13-4) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (19-3) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (8-3) tied Marquette (14-2), 1-1.
7. St. Pius X (10-2) tied Timberland (6-5), 1-1.
8. Westminster (10-6) def. Parkway Central (7-4), 3-0.
9. John Burroughs (12-1) was idle.
10. Jefferson (15-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

