|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Lafayette (16-2) def. Incarnate Word (3-3), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (12-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (12-3) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (14-2) tied St. Dominic (8-3), 1-1.
|6. Kirkwood (9-4) lost to Nerinx Hall (7-4), 2-0.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) was idle.
|9. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (7-4) tied Pattonville (9-2), 1-1.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Borgia (13-1) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (16-1) was idle.
|3. Hermann (9-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (13-4) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (19-3) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (8-3) tied Marquette (14-2), 1-1.
|7. St. Pius X (10-2) tied Timberland (6-5), 1-1.
|8. Westminster (10-6) def. Parkway Central (7-4), 3-0.
|9. John Burroughs (12-1) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (15-5) was idle.