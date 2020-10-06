|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Lafayette (7-0) vs. Parkway South (1-3), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (2-1) at St. Dominic (12-2), 6 p.m.
|3. Oakville (2-0) vs. Lindbergh (0-3), 5:45 p.m.
|4. Timberland (6-4) was idle.
|5. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|6. Lindbergh (0-3) at Oakville (2-0), 5:45 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) vs. Summit (2-3), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Seckman (8-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (11-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. St. Dominic (12-2) vs. Eureka (2-1), 6 p.m.
|2. Borgia (16-2) at Jefferson City, 6 p.m.
|3. Hermann (11-3) vs. Washington (7-11), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) was idle.
|5. St. Clair (12-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (11-6) at Park Hills Central (3-0), 7 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (3-3) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (2-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
