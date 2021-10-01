 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/30
1. Lafayette (21-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (21-0) at Marquette (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
3. Edwardsville (14-4) was idle.
4. Oakville (14-7) at Summit (9-8), 5:30 p.m.
5. Marquette (19-3) vs. Eureka (21-0), 5:30 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (11-6) at Troy Buchanan (8-11), 5:30 p.m.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-7) lost to Francis Howell (8-9), 3-1.
8. O'Fallon (12-5) at East St. Louis (5-1), 4:30 p.m.
9. Kirkwood (13-8) def. Lindbergh (10-11), 3-0.
10. Mascoutah (16-5) def. Triad (12-8), 2-0.
Small school schools - 9/30
1. Mater Dei (17-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (20-2) def. Hermann (14-4), 2-0.
3. Hermann (14-4) lost to Borgia (20-2), 2-0.
4. Freeburg (15-4) at Roxana (6-9), 5 p.m.
5. St. Dominic (11-5) at Notre Dame (8-9), 6:30 p.m.
6. Civic Memorial (20-5) lost to Highland (10-6), 2-1.
7. John Burroughs (16-1) was idle.
8. Westminster (14-8) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (17-6) was idle.
10. Jefferson (18-5) def. Festus (8-16), 3-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

