Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/19
1. Lafayette (11-1) was idle.
2. Eureka (6-2) was idle.
3. Oakville (8-1) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (8-0) vs. St. Dominic (16-3), 5:30 p.m.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (10-3) at Visitation (5-4), 5:45 p.m.
8. Timberland (11-4) was idle.
9. St. Joseph's (4-2) vs. Incarnate Word (10-9), 5:30 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (14-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/19
1. St. Dominic (16-3) at Cor Jesu (8-0), 5:30 p.m.
2. Borgia (20-2) at Hermann (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
3. Hermann (19-6) vs. Borgia (20-2), 6:30 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) at St. Pius X (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
5. Warrenton (16-4) at Union (5-17), 6 p.m.
6. St. Pius X (16-6) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5), 6:30 p.m.
7. St. Clair (16-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (10-9) at St. Joseph's (4-2), 5:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) vs. Winfield (11-2), 6:15 p.m.
10. Jefferson (11-5) at Saxony Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

