|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Lafayette (10-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (9-0) def. Borgia (10-0), 3-0.
|3. Edwardsville (10-3) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-2) def. Lindbergh (5-2), 3-0.
|5. Francis Howell (4-2) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-0) was idle.
|7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (6-3) def. Parkway West (4-3), 3-2.
|9. Oakville (4-5) was idle.
|10. Lindbergh (5-2) lost to Cor Jesu (2-2), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Borgia (10-0) lost to Eureka (9-0), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (12-1) was idle.
|3. Hermann (7-2) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (12-3) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (6-2) was idle.
|6. Breese Central (9-0) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (14-1) vs. Roxana (6-4), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (10-2) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2) was idle.