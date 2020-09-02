|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (0-0) vs. Francis Howell North (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|8. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-0) vs. Hillsboro (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Borgia (0-1) at St. Dominic (1-0), 6 p.m.
|2. Hermann (0-0) at Montgomery County, 6:30 p.m (postponed).
|3. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (1-0) vs. Borgia (0-1), 6 p.m.
|5. O'Fallon Christian (0-0) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) at Tolton Catholic, 6 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (1-2) vs. Grandview (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Seckman (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
