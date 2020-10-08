 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/7
1. Lafayette (8-0) vs. Marquette (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
2. Eureka (3-1) vs. Lindbergh (1-4), 5:30 p.m.
3. Oakville (2-0) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
6. Seckman (8-2) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
8. Timberland (7-4) was idle.
9. Hillsboro (12-3) was idle.
10. Parkway West (3-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/7
1. St. Dominic (12-2) at St. Joseph's (2-1), 4:30 p.m.
2. Borgia (16-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (12-3) was idle.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (12-3) at Herculaneum (1-9), 7 p.m.
5. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (12-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (2-4), 6 p.m.
7. St. Clair (13-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (5-3) vs. Visitation (3-3), 5 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Visitation (3-3) at Incarnate Word (5-3), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports