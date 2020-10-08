|Large school schools - 10/7
|1. Lafayette (8-0) vs. Marquette (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (3-1) vs. Lindbergh (1-4), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (2-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (8-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
|8. Timberland (7-4) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (12-3) was idle.
|10. Parkway West (3-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/7
|1. St. Dominic (12-2) at St. Joseph's (2-1), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (16-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (12-3) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (12-3) at Herculaneum (1-9), 7 p.m.
|5. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (12-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (2-4), 6 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (13-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (5-3) vs. Visitation (3-3), 5 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (3-3) at Incarnate Word (5-3), 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
