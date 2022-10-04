|Large school schools - 10/3
|1. Eureka (23-1) def. Kirkwood (6-15), 3-0.
|2. Lafayette (14-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (20-4) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) at St. Dominic (15-4), 6 p.m.
|5. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) vs. Affton (6-12), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-1) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-4) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (21-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (15-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/3
|1. Westminster (20-2) def. Ladue (14-11), 3-0.
|2. St. Pius X (17-2) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (18-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (16-4) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (22-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (17-7) def. Washington (11-14), 3-1.
|7. St. Dominic (15-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (14-4), 6 p.m.
|8. Gibault (15-9) at Father McGivney (14-8), 7 p.m.
|9. Columbia (17-9) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (16-4) def. Red Bud (5-12), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.