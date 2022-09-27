 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/26
1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (12-6) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
4. O'Fallon (14-4) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (12-4) def. Notre Dame (12-5), 3-0.
6. Nerinx Hall (15-4) vs. Lindbergh (7-5), 6:45 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (14-0) at North Point (10-12), 5 p.m.
8. Pattonville (18-5) def. Kirkwood (5-13), 3-0.
9. Mascoutah (15-3) was idle.
10. Francis Howell (14-6) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/26
1. Westminster (16-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (13-1) def. North County (0-8), 3-0.
3. Freeburg (15-4) def. Wesclin (9-6), 2-0.
4. Jefferson (20-4) was idle.
5. Hermann (11-7) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (14-3) was idle.
7. De Soto (18-5) was idle.
8. Althoff (12-8) lost to Belleville West (9-9), 2-0.
9. Gibault (13-4) def. New Athens (3-14), 2-0.
10. Ursuline (5-4) vs. Hazelwood Central (4-5), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Eureka (12-1) was idle.2. Lafayette (11-5) def. Lindbergh (7-5), 3-0.3. Edwardsville (14-3) def. Belleville West…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News