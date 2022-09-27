|Large school schools - 9/26
|1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (12-6) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (14-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (12-4) def. Notre Dame (12-5), 3-0.
|6. Nerinx Hall (15-4) vs. Lindbergh (7-5), 6:45 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (14-0) at North Point (10-12), 5 p.m.
|8. Pattonville (18-5) def. Kirkwood (5-13), 3-0.
|9. Mascoutah (15-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (14-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/26
|1. Westminster (16-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (13-1) def. North County (0-8), 3-0.
|3. Freeburg (15-4) def. Wesclin (9-6), 2-0.
|4. Jefferson (20-4) was idle.
|5. Hermann (11-7) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (14-3) was idle.
|7. De Soto (18-5) was idle.
|8. Althoff (12-8) lost to Belleville West (9-9), 2-0.
|9. Gibault (13-4) def. New Athens (3-14), 2-0.
|10. Ursuline (5-4) vs. Hazelwood Central (4-5), 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.