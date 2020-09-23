|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (5-2) at Francis Howell Central (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-1) at Jefferson (5-3), 7 p.m.
|8. Seckman (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (5-1) vs. Holt (1-6), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-5) vs. Timberland (5-2), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Borgia (9-2) at O'Fallon Christian (1-3), 6 p.m.
|2. St. Dominic (10-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (5-6), 6 p.m.
|3. Hermann (5-2) vs. Sullivan (0-7), 6:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-2) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (8-3) vs. Ste. Genevieve (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-0) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (8-0) at St. James (9-3), 6 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (5-6) vs. St. Dominic (10-1), 6 p.m.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon Christian (1-3) vs. Borgia (9-2), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.